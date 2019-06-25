Entrata Deepens Executive Team With Key New Hire

LEHI, Utah, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology provider, today announced that Virginia Love has joined the company as Industry Principal on the organization's executive team. Love will be directly involved in marketing, product and sales as a liaison from the industry to these departments.

Most recently, Love served as vice president of marketing and leasing for Chicago-based real estate investment and property management company Waterton. While at Waterton she led the company's national leasing and marketing programs and identified new technologies and operational systems/procedures to maximize the company's performance.

"We are thrilled to have Virginia on board as the newest member of our leadership team," said Chase Harrington, president and chief operating officer at Entrata. "Her extensive industry background and leadership skills will help Entrata strengthen existing partnerships, develop strategic relationships and stay ahead of evolving client needs in our space."

With over 27 years in the industry, Love combines her recent experience at Waterton with past experience in a number of other areas. She has served on a variety of multifamily committees and boards for industry organizations including the Atlanta Apartment Association, Georgia Apartment Association, National Apartment Association, National Multi Housing Council, Zillow Multifamily Advisory Board, Multifamily Social Media Summit Advisory Board, and more. Love is a National Apartment Association Lyceum graduate.

"Entrata has built a reputation as the go-to property management technology provider for apartment owners and operators," said Love. "I am excited to join Chase and the Entrata leadership team to assist them in building a world-class company where the products and people are laser-focused on providing an unparalleled user experience for their partners."

Entrata's creation of this new role comes at a strategic time for the company, which recently marked its sixteenth anniversary. Entrata now offers more than 50 tools and services and in 2018 saw the implementation of the one-millionth space onto its Core platform. The company is also expanding its growth beyond the student and conventional multifamily market by developing software solutions to the affordable housing, commercial property and military property management sectors.

About Entrata

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com .

Media Contact: Nate Mathis, PR Manager, nmathis@entrata.com

SOURCE Entrata

Related Links

http://www.entrata.com

