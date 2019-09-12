Entrata Features Several AI-Themed Product Updates at Annual Summit

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology provider, is this week hosting its seventh annual Entrata Summit at the Stein Ericksen Lodge where a number of innovative technology updates have been announced.

The week-long conference, which gathers more than 400 of the industry's top executives and associates, was commenced by an executive keynote by Entrata CEO Dave Bateman and President Chase Harrington. The leadership team discussed several of the company's cutting-edge concepts currently in the works, emphasizing that the driving force behind these innovations stems from the company's vision of improving the human experience for multifamily professionals everywhere.

Entrata's Language Localization feature, the industry's first-ever of the kind, will begin beta on September 18. This feature gives companies the ability to offer a Spanish-language version of the Entrata platform to both employees and customers and allows users the ability to tailor their messaging to different market segments. At launch, this feature will be available with more than ten Entrata products.

"As AI and other modern technologies continue to work themselves into the fabric of the multifamily industry, we're constantly looking to stay ahead of the curve and test products and features that genuinely move the needle for apartment operators," Harrington said. "We've always maintained the stance that AI isn't here to replace people; it's here to assist them. Entrata stays true to that spirit whenever we're testing a new innovation."

The conference, which includes a mix of thought-leadership sessions, learning zones, keynote speakers and entertainment activities, continues through early Friday. Additional product developments include:

A Watson-integrated Prospect Chatbot will soon be integrated into ProspectPortal giving companies the peace of mind that no chat request is going unfulfilled. Entrata's chatbot has been carefully designed to guide prospects toward a scheduled tour while answering any question they have along the way. The beta release for this AI-driven product is scheduled for this month.

Entrata's Design Studio is a new service providing companies a hands-on, interactive design session with a multifunctional team of experts at Entrata to create a truly unique marketing experience.

Companies can now use the Leasing Intelligence Dashboard to see all of their high-level performance metrics at a glance. With built-in forecasting tools, companies can quickly identify opportunities to increase operational efficiency and boost leasing velocity.

Reporting Framework 3.0 is now available and provides owners and operators access to an increasingly customized reporting experience and gives users the ability to access reports in a quicker manner.

A new Group/Master Lease functionality provides all-encompassing support for group bookings and a master lease, including an overarching contract to manage the business transaction and split charges.

A new portal within Agent Access, scheduled for beta release in the coming months, will enable brokers and locators to manage applicants with tracking and reporting features to accurately assign credit for conversions.

"It's an exciting time to be partnered with Entrata," said Ivy Christman, Chief Operating Officer at Quest Management Group. "We're always looking for opportunities to implement innovative technology at our communities, and we look forward to seeing how the product updates and new technologies on display this week can improve the experience for our employees and residents."

Keynote speakers featured at the Summit include Pixar animator Matthew Luhn, performance and communications expert Amanda Gore, media personality and relationships coach Matt Townsend and athlete and entrepreneur Molly Bloom.

For more information about the technology developments announced at this year's Summit, reach out to your sales representative, customer success manager or visit www.entrata.com.

ABOUT ENTRATA

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com.

SOURCE Entrata

Related Links

https://www.entrata.com

