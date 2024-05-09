Entrata Partners with Red Ventures to Launch Homebody Marketplace

Multifamily industry leader connects with the company behind Bankrate, Allconnect and MyMove to enhance the resident experience with unmatched access to financial tools and essential services

LEHI, Utah, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced a multifaceted partnership with Red Ventures , a portfolio of major industry brands including Bankrate, a trusted name in personal finance, MyMove, a one-stop shop for all things moving, and Allconnect, a free connectivity platform that simplifies shopping for utilities and broadband internet. Together with Red Ventures, Entrata will be able to provide an even more robust and useful resident services offering through Homebody and launch Marketplace: an all-in-one solution for residents to obtain a suite of essential resources — like internet, utilities and financial services — with groundbreaking personalization and optionality as residents move across properties.

There are more renters in the U.S. than ever before, and many prefer to rent forever , creating a new version of the American Dream and see the flexibility of renting as their way of achieving it. The Entrata-Red Ventures partnership is a display of advocacy for millions of residents across the country in homes powered by Entrata, who now have unparalleled access to financial services and move-in essentials to amplify the benefits of their renting experience.

"Renters have historically faced an uphill battle to maintain their personal financial identity — the cards are stacked against them as resident services apps have never unified financial services. Not to mention today's move-in process can be a modern-day nightmare, as many residents are stuck with finding essentials like internet and utility services all on their own — many times on short notice," said Adam Edmunds, CEO of Entrata. "In collaboration with Red Ventures, we're excited to launch the first category of the Homebody Marketplace through Entrata, which offers one single platform for enhancing personal financial wellness, access to exclusive offers, and simplifying the moving experience for the resident."

Through this partnership, Homebody Marketplace now provides a comprehensive suite of home internet, energy and financial tools that facilitate easy comparison and selection. Additionally, it streamlines various aspects of the moving process, such as updates to personal information and continuous access to essential home services.

"We are looking forward to bringing together our team's expertise and diverse portfolio, spanning energy, connectivity, movers, and financial services, with Entrata's market knowledge and platform," said Stefan Valley, President, RV Home. "We believe Homebody Marketplace can be a significant step in guiding residents before, during and after their moving experience."

Since launching in October, Entrata's Homebody platform has seen rapid growth and success as hundreds of thousands of renters finally have access to financial and home services that are adequate to their needs. In March, Entrata also announced the upcoming Homebody Rewards program to help renters when they pay through the platform. In addition, Bankrate and Entrata will also partner to syndicate educational content on resident services.

For more information, visit homebody.com , entrata.com or redventures.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

About Red Ventures

Red Ventures (RV) is home to a diverse portfolio of industry-leading brands and businesses, strategic partnerships, and proprietary technology – including Allconnect, Bankrate, Lonely Planet, CNET, The Points Guy, BestColleges and more. Together, RV helps millions of people worldwide make life's most important decisions, accelerates digital adaptation, and innovates the online consumer experience by improving every step of the consumer journey – from first discovery of information, throughout the decision-making process, to transactions. Visit www.redventures.com or follow @RedVentures on social media to learn more.

