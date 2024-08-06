Entrata Partners with Respage to Power and Scale Property Management Experience

Utilizing Entrata's Enhanced API Program, Property Management Companies Using Respage Can Now Offer Seamless Marketing and Automation Solutions for Mutual Clients

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced a partnership with Respage , giving property managers greater ability to support their prospects and residents through the entire leasing lifecycle. By integrating with Entrata's enhanced API ecosystem, Respage allows property managers to connect and scale their marketing and leasing automation workflows all on the Entrata platform, saving the industry millions in cost and countless hours of efficiency.

Respage offers a suite of solutions to maximize occupancy and improve the resident experience – from lead generation and reputation management services to AI-powered prospect and resident communications tools. Integrating within Entrata's API ecosystem adds a new layer of ease and customizability to the equation, allowing Respage's products to seamlessly integrate, and streamline property marketing, leasing, and operations with best-in-class AI solutions.

"At Entrata, we are making a large investment to create the industry's leading API provider ecosystem by allowing great partners the ability to combine their functionality within our all-in-one operating system," said Stephanie Fuhrman, Head of Corporate Development at Entrata. "Respage has been a great partner in this thanks to our combined commitment in driving value and convenience to our mutual customers."

Software implementation is exponentially faster and more intuitive for property managers – finally giving them a chance to cut down on their tech and developer budgets. Developer staff to support integrated marketing software can be a massive cost contributor to a property manager's bottom line. With this integration partnership, property managers can take control and reduce rising tech costs.

"Entrata is a crucial partner in our mission to reinvent how multifamily companies maximize occupancy – all while saving time, costs, and frustration for everyone involved," said Ellen Thompson, Respage Co-founder and CEO. "With Entrata's enhanced API program, property management marketing and operations just got a lot easier to integrate and scale today, and we're excited to continue our partnership with Entrata. We appreciate the investment and development they are making to make integrating that much more effective."

Learn more about Respage at respage.com . For more information about Entrata, please visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

About Respage: Respage is on a mission to reinvent the renting experience with our AI-first marketing, leasing, & operations platform—changing the game for prospects, onsite teams, and residents. Our all-in-one platform offers all the marketing and leasing automation tools that onsite teams need to maximize occupancy from lead generation and automated prospect follow-up, to social media and reputation management, plus streamlined resident communication tools. With over two decades of expertise in the multifamily industry and 7 years of experience with AI, we have empowered more than 10,000 apartment communities to enhance their online presence and streamline the leasing journey.

