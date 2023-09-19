Entrata Summit Features Leading Business Change Makers and Industry Leaders

Entrata's annual conference will include keynotes from well-known celebrities, industry experts and innovators, Entrata executives, and performances by Weezer and comedian Nate Bargatze

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, is hosting its annual conference, Entrata Summit, from September 18-21, 2023, live in Salt Lake City at the Hyatt Regency. Along with celebrities and other keynotes, industry experts will share new perspectives on the multifamily industry, including accounting, marketing and leasing, resident tools, property operations and more.

As part of the opening party on September 19, Entrata has provided 2500 free tickets to Utah Foster Care children and their families to enjoy a special performance by legendary rock band Weezer alongside Summit attendees. The conference will also include a show from well-known Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze.

"Entrata Summit is an opportunity for the best minds in multifamily to engage and network, as messages are shared from some of the world's top thought leaders," said Adam Edmunds, Entrata's CEO. "This event gets better every year, and 2023 will be no exception. Our impressive lineup of speakers includes world-renowned business changemakers, and creative thinkers, each uniquely positioned to inspire and illuminate the path to success for attendees."

This year's Entrata Summit keynote speakers include influential leaders and changemakers such as:

Mel Robbins , Motivational Speaker and Best-Selling Author : Robbins is a New York Times Bestselling author and is one of the most widely booked authors and podcast hosts in the world.

: Robbins is a New York Times Bestselling author and is one of the most widely booked authors and podcast hosts in the world. Rashida Jones, Actor, Producer, Director and Author : Jones has starred in, written, produced and directed some of the biggest films, TV series and documentaries of the past 20 years. Her work has earned her two Emmys and a Grammy award.

: Jones has starred in, written, produced and directed some of the biggest films, TV series and documentaries of the past 20 years. Her work has earned her two Emmys and a Grammy award. Maverick Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of LRMR Management Company : Carter has made a significant impact on the sports and media landscape, as LeBron James' longtime business partner and CEO of The SpringHill Company.

: Carter has made a significant impact on the sports and media landscape, as longtime business partner and CEO of The SpringHill Company. David Mericle , Chief US Economist at Goldman Sachs : Mericle is one of a handful of people monitoring, evaluating, and forecasting the US economy at this high of a level. He will meet with the Federal Reserve before Summit and will plan to share expert perspectives on important issues affecting the multifamily housing market.

: Mericle is one of a handful of people monitoring, evaluating, and forecasting the US economy at this high of a level. He will meet with the Federal Reserve before Summit and will plan to share expert perspectives on important issues affecting the multifamily housing market. Shea McGee , Founder of Studio McGee: Shea founded Studio McGee with her husband, Syd, which has become one of the most prolific design brands in the industry.

Entrata Summit will also feature Entrata thought-provoking insights from executives like Adam Edmunds, CEO, Amanda Fumo, CRO, Catherine Wong, COO and CPO, and Chase Harrington, President. Each will share fresh perspectives on motivation, growth, and success as well as discuss important company updates, new product information and what lies in store for the future.

For more information about the 2023 Entrata Summit, please visit www.entrata.com /summit/

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

SOURCE Entrata