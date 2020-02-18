Entrata to Fill More Than 100 Job Openings in Early 2020

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , multifamily real estate's most comprehensive technology company, is set to fill more than 100 job openings across the business in the first quarter of 2020. Departments with new and open positions include engineering, customer success, project management, marketing and more.

Entrata serves more than 20,000 apartment communities across the U.S and has seen exponential growth since its founding in 2003, currently serving 32 of America's 50 largest property management companies. Additionally, it is the fastest-growing software company in real estate with more than $100 million in recurring annual revenue.

"We strongly believe in providing the best possible work experience and benefits for our employees, and that shows in the products we create for our clients and in the happiness of our team," said Brandon Fish, VP of Human Resources. "Entrata has a unique culture based on respect, communication, authenticity and celebrating excellence. We also believe in fun and enjoying company-sponsored events along with ample PTO to ensure a high level of work-life balance."

Entrata provides access to a wide variety of programs and resources specifically designed to make life better for its employees. These range from a comprehensive benefits program that provides an effective security net for both employees and their families, to an inclusive company culture, to a host of wellness options. Other benefits include:

Onsite gym, ping pong, foosball, pool tables and karaoke bar

Fully-stocked snack hubs and Coca-Cola freestyle machines on every floor

Leadership development program

401k with matching

with matching Health, dental, vision and life insurance, flexible spending account

Short-term and long-term disability

Entrata is located atop Utah's "Silicon Slopes," enjoying expansive views of Utah Lake from its beautiful space with glass walls, wood-paneled ceilings and a one-of-a-kind double-decker bus in the lobby. The company has a unique and quirky workplace, where there's always something fun going on like movie screenings, hot dog eating contests, 5K runs, and exciting Christmas parties, like 2019's at Costco .

Open positions can be found at https://www.entrata.com/company/careers .

About Entrata

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is multifamily real estate's fastest-growing technology company. It provides the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs.

SOURCE Entrata

