Entrata Unveils Expansion of Centralization Functionality, Homebody Marketplace, Additional AI-enabled Features to Enhance the Resident Experience

New features will include Entrata Centralized Leasing, Homebody Marketplace, and AI-powered translation for Entrata Layered Intelligence

LEHI, Utah, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced significant upgrades to its platform that will greatly enhance the experience for residents while continuing to bring further automation and efficiencies to property management teams. These new features include Centralized Leasing, Homebody Marketplace, and AI-powered facilities translation capabilities through Entrata Layered Intelligence.

Centralized Leasing

Entrata Centralized Leasing enables property managers to manage multiple properties grouped together. Users can search for multiple properties' pricing and availability, communicate with prospects, schedule and fulfill tours, send follow-ups, and review applications, all in one place. By bringing multi-property information and task management into a single dashboard, property managers now have increased flexibility to either operate via centralized workflows or with a more traditional single-property model.

Homebody Marketplace

Homebody Marketplace within the Homebody App allows residents to view exclusive and personalized offerings for various services including banking and financial tools, insurance offerings, in-home services and more. This exclusive marketplace is designed to give residents the tools they need for a better financial identity and a better renting experience.

All residents who currently have the Homebody App will have access to this new section of the app and will continue to see more personalized offers available within the Marketplace in the coming months. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Entrata Layered Intelligence - Facilities App: AI Translation

The Entrata Layered Intelligence AI Translation feature is now available in the Facilities App. This tool is built to simplify communication between residents and maintenance technicians where language may be a barrier, by giving easy access to full language translation capabilities directly in the app.

With the AI-powered translation, work order descriptions and notes seamlessly display in the maintenance technician's preferred language. Not only does this new capability bridge communication gaps, but it will also improve overall operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"We've heard it loud and clear: renters and property managers are needing efficiency and ease of use. Needing to go to multiple apps and websites to accomplish basic tasks related to renting, like buying insurance or scheduling tours, can be incredibly inconvenient – so we're stepping up to do something about it," said Catherine Wong, Chief Product Officer at Entrata. "With over 100 improvements in the platform with this release, we are delivering on that mission of making our customers' lives easier and more productive. To that end, we are seeing the incredible adoption and implementation of Entrata Layered Intelligence since its debut and this expansion of functionality will only further lead the industry forward when it comes to AI."

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

SOURCE Entrata