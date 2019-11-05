Entravision Announces Expansion of 2019-2020 NFL Season Coverage to Five Additional Top Ten U.S. Hispanic Markets

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Univision Communication Corporation to broadcast its 2019-2020 NFL season radio coverage to Univision's TUDN stations in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami and New York markets. With this agreement, Entravision's NFL coverage now includes the top six largest U.S. Hispanic markets and seven of the top ten U.S. Hispanic markets by population. Coverage kicked off in these new markets on Sunday, November 3rd with the Sunday Night Game match-up between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

Entravision's end zone to end zone full-season coverage, which is a total of 47 games, includes Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, 11 post-season games, including the AFC Championship, the NFC Championship, the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2, 2020.

Entravision's Sunday Night, playoff and Super Bowl LIV coverage includes an 80-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, followed by the live play-by-play game broadcast and a post-game analysis. In its fifth season, Pase Completo features veteran sports game analysts Ricardo Celis, a former college quarterback, and Tony Nunez, a passionate and knowledgeable sports broadcaster. The entire pre-game commentary is also live-streamed on Facebook Live.

"We're excited about our new affiliate partnership with Univision to bring unprecedented game coverage of the #1 United States sports brand among Latinos to an additional five top ten Hispanic markets. These stations significantly broaden our audience reach and strengthens the appeal of our NFL platform for advertisers," said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operation Officer at Entravision Communications.

Alex Garcia, EVP of Content and Business Development at Entravision Communications added, "We want to thank Univision and especially Carlos Azcarate and his team for their efforts in bringing NFL football to their audience in these markets. We know that it will be productive and advantageous for both advertisers and Latino NFL Fans."

The expanded coverage will be broadcast on the following Univision radio stations:

MARKET Call Letter Frequency Band CHICAGO WRTO 1200 AM CHICAGO WOJO 105.1 FM-HD3 DALLAS-FT. WORTH KFLC 1270 AM HOUSTON-GALVESTON KLAT 1010 AM HOUSTON-GALVESTON KLTN 102.9 FM-HD3 MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD WQBA 1140 AM MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD WAMR 107.5 FM-HD3 NEW YORK WADO 1280 AM NEW YORK WXNY 96.4 FM-HD3

Entravision current radio and affiliate stations broadcasting the NFL 2019 season:

MARKET Call Letter Frequency Band LUBBOCK KBZO 1460 AM LOS ANGELES KDLD 103.1 FM SALT LAKE CITY KDUT 102.3 FM EL PASO KINT 93.9 FM DENVER KJMN 92.1 FM PALM SPRINGS KLOB 94.7 FM MCALLEN KNVO 101.1 FM ASPEN KPVW 107.1/104.3 FM RENO KRNV 102.1 FM LAS VEGAS KRRN 92.7 FM ALBUQUERQUE KRZY 1450 AM EL CENTRO KSEH 94.5 FM MONTEREY-SALINAS KSES 107.1 FM STOCKTON/MODESTO KTSE 97.1 FM SALT LAKE CITY KTUB 1600 AM PHOENIX KVVA/KDVA 107.1 FM SACRAMENTO KXSE 104.3 FM ORLANDO WNUE 98.1 FM

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

