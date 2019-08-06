Entravision Announces Local Sales Organization Changes to Strengthen Alignment with its Platform of Omnichannel Marketing Solutions and Enhance its Service to Advertisers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that it has realigned its local sales organization and promoted Eddie Melendez to President of Local Media Sales. These changes are designed to better reflect its comprehensive omnichannel marketing platform and enhance its ability to meet the needs of today's advertisers. Mr. Melendez will oversee all of Entravision's local sales and will have the top tier markets report directly to him including; Los Angeles, San Diego, El Paso, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Phoenix, McAllen, Orlando, Tampa and Denver.

"Entravision has a comprehensive offering of traditional and digital media assets, which provide a powerful omnichannel platform for advertisers to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic market," said Karl A. Meyer, Chief Revenue Officer of Entravision. "With today's announcement we now have a single holistic sales structure that fully aligns with our integrated sales strategy approach. This provides consistency for our team and our marketing partners which will improve productivity and enhance the service we provide to our advertising clients. Eddie is a proven and inspirational leader with almost 30 years of experience and we are excited to have him driving our local sales efforts."

"I have been part of the Entravision family for almost 20 years and it's an honor to be leading our local sales efforts," said Eddie Melendez, President of Local Media Sales at Entravision. "We have an exceptional platform and talented associate team that allow us to offer advertisers a comprehensive marketing solution that truly reaches and engages consumers at different stages of the value chain. I believe we are well positioned to meet the needs of local advertisers both today and in the future and build long-term relationships."

Mr. Melendez is a 30+ year media veteran with experience in sales, marketing, and business development in both traditional and digital media. He first joined Entravision in 2002 as Vice President – Business Development and also held the role of Vice President – Director of National Sales. He most recently served as Executive Vice President – West Region, where he was responsible for sales and marketing operations across eight Entravision markets with responsibility for both digital and broadcast assets.

As part of its local sales realignment Entravision also announced the appointment of Juan Navarro to the new position of Regional Vice President of Local Media Sales. Mr. Navarro will oversee sales for the Company's second tier markets including Albuquerque, Reno, Monterey, Midland, Hartford, Boston, Washington DC, Santa Barbara, Laredo, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, and Palm Springs. He previously worked at Entravision and is a proven leader in U.S. Hispanic marketing with over 20 years of broadcast experience in Southern California plus strong partnership relationships.

In addition, Chris Jordan has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Sales in Las Vegas. Chris brings extensive in-market knowledge as a broadcast executive with more than 21 years of management and leadership experience in Las Vegas. Finally, Laura Hernandez has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales for Midland-Odessa.

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage.

