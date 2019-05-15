Entravision Appoints Karl Alonso Meyer as Chief Revenue and Product Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced the appointment of Karl Alonso Meyer as Chief Revenue and Product Officer, effective immediately. Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Meyer will be responsible for leading all of Entravision's sales and revenue strategy and initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Karl back to Entravision. With his vast experience, strong leadership skills and extensive knowledge of the company, he is the ideal candidate to drive our sales and revenue initiatives," said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision.

"Entravision is like a second home to me, so having the chance to rejoin the company in this critical role is an exciting opportunity. I couldn't be more thrilled to be back and working again with the talented Entravision team. The media landscape is constantly changing and I look forward to bringing a unique perspective that will help the business to continue its success," said Meyer.

Mr. Meyer is a 30-year broadcast media veteran with extensive radio, television, digital and advertising agency experience. Mr. Meyer previously worked for Entravision, first joining the company in 2004, and during his ten years he held a number of positions, including Vice President, General Manager of Entravision's Los Angeles radio market and later as Entravision's Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing Solutions, Western Region.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

