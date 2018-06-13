Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Acquisition of Smadex

Based in Barcelona, Spain, Smadex is a leading mobile programmatic solutions provider and demand-side platform (DSP) with proprietary technology that allows advertisers to execute performance campaigns on mobile devices, using machine learning-assisted bidding algorithms to identify the best combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing. Smadex joins Entravision's growing portfolio of leading digital and technology businesses that provide advertising technology platforms to deliver performance-based solutions and data insights for marketers. Smadex will become part of Entravision's Headway business unit which is a leading data-driven media buying company for marketers worldwide, integrating proprietary technology and state-of-the-art partner platforms. Headway helps brands optimize and target ad campaigns with rapid innovation, cutting-edge technology and strong multi-channel operations.

"Smadex is a strong strategic fit with our existing digital businesses that will allow us to gain unique technology expertise, broaden our digital solutions offering, enhance our execution of performance campaigns and drive incremental revenues," said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision. "It has an experienced leadership team, growing client base and proven technology platform, powered by machine learning and data science, that will support Entravision and its Headway, Pulpo and other business units in meeting the increasing digital advertising and data services needs of our marketing partners. We are pleased to welcome Smadex to the Entravision family and continue to pursue digital assets that will further strengthen our position as a diversified global media, data and advertising technology company."

About Smadex

Smadex is a leading mobile-first programmatic solution for branding and performance marketers. The company address the challenges and concerns of marketers by providing a fully transparent platform built on strong technology, countless programmatic management features and powerful machine learning algorithms that focus on achieving real outcomes. Smadex allows advertisers to access global consumers through the highest quality mobile inventory supply, and capture market attention using strong and engaging advertising formats to drive performance sales and brand metrics. The company's open platform can easily plug and play with any new external partners. Headquarter in Barcelona, Spain, Smadex is a technology focused company led by engineering and data science, working with agencies and direct clients across the globe.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, data and advertising technology company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes 55 television stations, 49 radio stations, digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations as well as digital media platforms, including Headway's audio streaming platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

