Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America

Starting today, KMCC-TV will air all current Azteca America programming, servicing Las Vegas Nevada. This includes Azteca America's premier entertainment, adventure reality, and sports programming, as well as its popular primetime programming and "Hechos" news franchises.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Azteca America, and to bring their programming to KMCC-TV, our fourth Azteca America affiliate. Azteca America shares our commitment to connect with audiences and advertisers, and to serve the greater community. Las Vegas is a vibrant and growing market and we look forward to a successful partnership," said Jeffery A. Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer for Entravision.

"At Azteca America we are committed to serving the Hispanic market and providing our advertising and business partners with impactful marketing solutions. Entravision is an ideal partner that brings strong relationships and a comprehensive understanding of the Las Vegas marketplace," said Enrique Perez, Executive Vice President of Azteca America Station Group.

KMCC-TV is broadcast over the air on Channel 34 and can also be seen on the Cox cable system on Channels 14 and 1014, and on Channel 19 on both Dish and DirecTV.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels, as well as consumers in Mexico and other markets in Latin America. The Company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com

About Azteca America Network

Azteca America is a U.S.-based Spanish-language television network that engages viewers by creating unique, passionate and enlightening content that is relevant to the daily lives of its Hispanic audience. Wholly owned by HC2 Network Inc., a subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: HCHC) Azteca America delivers an innovative lineup of shows and series from world-renowned third-party producers and distributors to ensure the finest programming for its audience. The media company provides tailored, multi-platform advertising solutions for clients seeking to reach the most dynamic consumer group in the country.

