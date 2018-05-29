Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts

Entravision's popular radio program, El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata will be broadcasting live June 18th to June 22nd from the FIFA World Cup International Broadcast center in Moscow, to deliver exclusive moments, stories and fan experiences during the first full week of this worldwide soccer tournament. In advance of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata has been conducting two promotions. Entravision and El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata partnered with Soccer United Marketing (on behalf of the Mexican National Soccer team) to conduct a social media search for one lucky fan to sing the Mexican national anthem at the Mexico vs. Wales game at the Rose Bowl on Memorial Day (May 28th). The lucky winner was introduced live on the field by Erazno just prior to the start of the match. The second exclusive promotion runs through June 14th and provides Erazno y La Chokolata listeners a chance to win $100 every time they hear soccer legendary commentator, Andres Cantor's signature "GOOOL!" chant.

"Soccer is the number one sport among Hispanics and these exclusive programs are an exceptional platform for national and local advertisers to engage with Latinos who reside in the 16 markets where we are carrying the FIFA World Cup and be able to capitalize on this prestigious global soccer event. We believe we are unique in our capability to offer local advertisers the ability to participate in the excitement that is the 2018 World Cup and look forward to help them connect with the Latino market," said Jeffery A. Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision.

World Cup coverage kicks off on June 14th with the opening ceremony and the beginning of group play, and will include the live broadcast of all three scheduled matches for the Mexico National Team in group play, including Mexico playing the World Cup defending champion Germany on Sunday, June 17th at 8 am PT.

Initial sponsors for Entravision's broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup across its radio stations in 16 markets include Los Angeles, Riverside, Phoenix, Stockton, Modesto, Rio Grande Valley, Denver – Colorado Springs, Albuquerque, El Paso, Las Vegas, Monterey – Salinas, El Centro – Yuma, Palm Springs and Reno.

