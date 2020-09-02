Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Participation In Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

The interview was led by Noble Capital Markets Senior Media & Entertainment Analyst Michael Kupinski. Joining Michael was Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer of Entravision Communications. Key topics discussed in this interview include:

Recent digital media strategy changes and outlook

Covid effects on networks and digital platforms

Positive cash flow despite lower 2Q revenues

Expected impact of political advertising in 2020

Illegal immigration policy effect on its Hispanic markets

Near-term acquisition outlook and strategy

The interview was recorded on August 18, and is available now on Channelchek.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the United States and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 54 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Smadex, a leading technology platform providing mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: [email protected]

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: [email protected]

