Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Promotion of Crystal Gomez to Vice President Local Agency and National Sales for Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today the promotion of Crystal Gomez to Vice President Local Agency and National Sales for radio assets in Los Angeles. Gomez was previously Vice President of National Sales, Western Region and will report directly to Laura Saldivar, Entravision's Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions in Los Angeles.

"Crystal is a proven leader with exceptional relationships in the Los Angeles market. This expanded role is a testament to her dedication, hard work and professionalism. We are excited for Crystal to begin her new position and continue to elevate Entravision's multiplatform media assets as powerful marketing tools," said Eddie Melendez, Entravision's President of Local Media.

Ms. Gomez has over fifteen years of experience in the media space and has spent the past ten years with Entravision. She started at the Company as an Account Executive in 2010 before being promoted to National Sales Manager, West Coast and then Vice President of National Sales, Western Region. Prior to joining Entravision, she held a number of positions within the industry, including roles at Spanish Broadcasting Systems and The Wave KTWV-FM.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

