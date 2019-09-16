Entravision Communications Corporation Appoints Erin Voden as Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing in Washington, D.C.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced the appointment of Erin Voden as Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions for its Washington, D.C. market, effective immediately. Reporting to Juan Navarro, Regional Vice President of Local Media Sales, Ms. Voden will oversee and manage sales at the company's television and digital media properties serving the Washington market.

"During her almost 20-year career in the media industry, Erin has established an exceptional track record of services to her clients and demonstrated strong expertise and leadership in sales and marketing. We are excited to have her rejoining the Entravision team and look forward to her leadership in the Washington, D.C. market," said Mr. Navarro.

Ms. Voden returns to Entravision where she held several positions within the Integrated Marketing Solutions team for three years serving the Washington, D.C. market. Prior to her return, she was a Sales Director with NBC Telemundo in Washington, D.C.

"The Washington, D.C. Hispanic community is vibrant and growing, providing new and unique opportunities for advertisers to target this influential consumer group. I'm excited to be back with the Entravision team and look forward to growing the company's presence in this market," said Ms. Voden.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

