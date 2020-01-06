Entravision Communications Corporation Appoints Laura Saldivar to Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today the appointment of Laura Saldivar to Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions in Los Angeles. Laura will report directly to Eddie Melendez, President of Local Media for Entravision.

"Today's media landscape is constantly changing and having Laura lead our team is extremely valuable given her vast industry experience and understanding of our audience and the marketplace. Laura is a strong and proven leader who is familiar with our Company, and we are very excited to have her re-join the Entravision team," said Eddie Melendez.

Ms. Saldivar has more than fifteen years of experience in the media industry with many of her positions serving multicultural audiences. She has extensive knowledge as a media sales professional and a proven track record working for companies including PRISA Brand Solutions, Grupo Radio Centro, Pandora, The Walt Disney Company, and others. Ms. Saldivar returns to Entravision where she worked early on in her career as a Local Sales Manager in the Los Angeles market.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

