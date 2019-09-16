Entravision Communications Corporation Appoints Robert McCauley as Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions in the Palm Springs Market

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced the appointment of Robert McCauley to Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions, effective immediately. Reporting to Juan Navarro, Regional Vice President of Local Media Sales, Mr. McCauley will be responsible for sales management and growth of the company's television, radio and digital media properties serving the Palm Springs, California market.

"Bob has a distinguished sales track record in the media, sports and entertainment industries, as well as within the Hispanic market. We're excited to have him join the Entravision family in Palm Springs, and look forward to his leadership and experience in driving visibility of Entravision's traditional and digital capabilities in this growing market," said Juan Navarro.

Prior to joining Entravision, Mr. McCauley worked as Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Major League Baseball team, the Los Angeles Angels. Before that, he spent nearly a decade as the Director of Sales at Univision in Los Angeles.

"My familiarity in the Spanish media space and the general market will allow me to jump in feet first and drive sales and market share for the Palm Springs market. We are uniquely positioned in Palm Springs with our NBC, Univision, UniMas, MeTv, La Tricolor and La Suavecita television and radio stations and their corresponding digital assets. In today's constantly changing media landscape, this is an exciting opportunity and one that I will bring my experience and ideas to the table to help Entravision grow," said Mr. McCauley.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

