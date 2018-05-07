Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® "Destapa Tu Fortuna" Campaign

The "Destapa Tu Fortuna" campaign includes the drinks Jarritos, Mineragua, Sidral Mundet and Sangria Señorial with consumers looking under the cap for a winning code. Prizes include $300,000 in cash, six cars, and millions of purchase discounts on Vudu and Fanatics. The campaign is in part sponsored by entertainment service Vudu which lets consumers rent, buy, and watch movies and TV shows, and Fanatics, the ultimate sports apparel store and fan gear shop.

"We are delighted that Jarritos has chosen Entravision for this unique opportunity to help promote the Destapa Tu Fortuna campaign and drive further awareness of the brands in the market. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Jarritos by utilizing the ability of our stations, programming and on-air personalities to connect with their audiences and drive participation," said Jim Lyke, EVP, Network Sales of Entravision.

"We have witnessed the immense popularity of Entravision's radio personalities who have created a strong connection with their audiences in Latino communities across the nation. By partnering with Entravision and its influencers, we knew we would be able to portray the mission of our campaign, which is to express our gratitude towards our loyal consumers and the benefits they can receive from this promotion," said Luis R. Fernandez, CEO of Novamex.

Customers can find a registration code on the caps of these four drinks - Jarritos, Mineragua, Sidral Mundet y Sangría Señorial and register the code on website, www.MyPrizes.net. The website will prompt you when a winning code is entered and the steps to claim your prize.

About Jarritos

More than sixty years ago, Jarritos was introduced as Mexico's first national soft drink. Today, Jarritos is the leading brand in the US in the Mexican soft drink category and has become a Mexican cultural icon. Whether it is the distinctive glass bottle or the eleven unique and great fruit flavors, Jarritos can be found throughout the U.S. in major and independent grocery stores, Mexican restaurants, taquerias, catering trucks and convenience stores. Jarritos flavors are a reflection of Mexico in its array of traditional Mexican flavors made with real sugar and 100% natural flavors including: Tamarind, Mandarin, Fruit Punch, Jamaica, Lime, Grapefruit, Guava, Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango and MXCN Cola.

About Novamex

Novamex markets a variety of Mexican food and beverage brands including Jarritos, Sidral Mundet, Sangria Señorial; each brand being a leader in its category in Mexico and widely recognized by Mexican-American consumers in the US. Novamex owns most brands and distribution rights to the remaining brands in the US through partnerships, and long-term distribution contracts. The company was founded in 1987 with its founder's vision to offer its products to families in the United States. Novamex's success is due to a wide knowledge of its consumers' preferences and a philosophy of investing in brands for the long-term through a fully integrated marketing strategy for its ever-evolving consumer.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels, as well as consumers in Mexico and other markets in Latin America. The Company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com

