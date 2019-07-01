Entravision Communications Corporation Hires Jeanette Puig as Senior Vice President for Laredo, TX Market

WHAT: Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced the appointment of Jeanette Puig as Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing Solutions, of the Laredo, TX market, effective immediately. Reporting to Lilly Gonzalez, Executive Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions at Entravision, Ms. Puig's responsibilities primarily include overseeing sales for the company's television and digital media properties serving the Laredo market.



Ms. Puig returns back to Entravision where she held the position of National Sales Manager and General Sales Manager for several markets including the Laredo, McAllen and Corpus Christi markets since 2001. Most recently, she was Senior Account Executive at Mspark, a shared direct mail company.

Quote: "Jeanette is a proven executive that possesses a wide range of expertise. Her leadership and creative disposition will help drive Entravision's further growth in the Laredo market. It's great to have her back," said Ms. Gonzalez.