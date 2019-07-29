Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Fuego Hot Hits 103.5 FM Radio Station in Sacramento and Modesto, CA

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced a radio format change in Sacramento and Modesto, CA with the launch of "Fuego Hot Hits" on KHHM 103.5 FM and KCVR 98.9 FM effective immediately.

Fuego Hot Hits presents a music mix ignited by today's top trending global Latin Urban music movement mixed with Contemporary Hits. The new radio station features chart topping artists including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Post Malone, and Cardi B combined with Billboard and streaming giants J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Karol G and Maluma.

"As the Sacramento and Modesto markets continue to grow, we need to respond to the audiences in the marketplace," said Angelica Balderas, Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions, Entravision. "Fuego Hot Hits will cater to a broad audience with today's top songs fused with a Latin vibe. This new mainstream format is a unique and representative platform for all advertisers."

