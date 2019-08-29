Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando - Despierta Orlando

|
WHAT:
|
Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global
media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers,
announced that it has launched Despierta Orlando, a local Spanish morning
news magazine show on the Univision Orlando television station.
|
|
|
|
Despierta Orlando premiered on Monday, August 26th at 6AM ET. The show
is hosted by Luis Artemio Bones, Univision Orlando's morning news anchor,
Jessica Reyes and JR al Aire of the El y Ella show on 98.1 FM Salsa y Mas.
Despierta Orlando will air every Monday – Friday from 6AM – 7AM ET.
|
|
|
|
The simultaneous integration of radio and digital and/or social media elements
allows for a unique hour of entertainment, weather, news, client integration and
interactive elements. Despierta Orlando is the first of its kind on local Spanish
television in Orlando. Entravision provides news programming and sales and
marketing services for the Univision Orlando television station, which is owned by
Univision Communications, Inc.
|
|
|
|
"This is a very exciting time for Univision Orlando, the community and advertisers,
as we launch this new morning show platform. We truly believe this is a market-changing
programming due to its originality and blend of traditional and social media," said Humberto
Hormaza, Entravision's Senior Vice President, and General Manager. "Luis, Jessica and JR
are established professional hosts who will bring unprecedented news and entertainment coverage
to the growing Orlando Hispanic community."
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Monday – Friday
|
|
|
TIME:
|
6AM – 7AM ET
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
WVEN-TV, Univision Orlando, Orlando, Florida
