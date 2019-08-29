Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando - Despierta Orlando

Despierta Orlando premiered on Monday, August 26th at 6AM ET. The show is hosted by Luis Artemio Bones, Univision Orlando's morning news anchor, Jessica Reyes and JR al Aire of the El y Ella show on 98.1 FM Salsa y Mas. Despierta Orlando will air every Monday – Friday from 6AM – 7AM ET.

The simultaneous integration of radio and digital and/or social media elements allows for a unique hour of entertainment, weather, news, client integration and interactive elements. Despierta Orlando is the first of its kind on local Spanish television in Orlando. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for the Univision Orlando television station, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc.



