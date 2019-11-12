Entravision Communications Corporation Names Jose Mateo III and Erika M. Marrero as Vice Presidents of Audio Network Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today the promotion of Jose Mateo III and the appointment of Erika M. Marrero to Vice Presidents of Entravision's Audio Network Sales, effective immediately. Ms. Marrero and Mr. Mateo will be based in New York and will report directly to Liliana Aristizabal, Entravision's Senior Vice President National Sales for the Eastern region.

"Today's media landscape is continuously transforming and our Audio Network platform is a vital component of our strategy to engage the Hispanic market on all things audio. Erika and Jose are strong and proven leaders who will be instrumental in leveraging the power and reach of our audio platform to the benefit of advertisers," said Karl Meyer, Chief Revenue Officer at Entravision Communications.

Mr. Mateo has more than twenty years in the media space and more specifically, over a decade of experience in the Hispanic media industry. He has extensive knowledge and experience as a media sales professional and a proven track record of developing new business. Prior to his current role as Vice President of Audio Network Sales at Entravision, Mr. Mateo was an Account Executive at Emmis Communications and before that, National Sales Manager for almost five years at Spanish Broadcasting System.

Ms. Marrero is a proven bilingual sales leader with more than 10 years of experience in all phases of market research, business development, and sales strategy execution. She returns to Entravision having previously served as Network Manager in 2012. After, she was a Senior Account Executive at Univision before becoming Vice President, Network Sales at Spanish Broadcasting System for the past three years. Ms. Marrero's strong understanding and proven knowledge of the Hispanic market creates a strong fit with this new vice president position.

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

