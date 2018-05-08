Entravision Communications Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Historical results, which are attached, are in thousands of U.S. dollars (except share and per share data). This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 9. Unaudited financial highlights are as follows:



Three-Month Period

Ended March 31,

2018

2017

% Change Net revenue $ 66,838

$ 57,510



16 % Cost of revenue - digital media (1)

10,625



1,752



506 % Operating expenses (2)

44,327



38,292



16 % Corporate expenses (3)

5,975



5,867



2 %



















Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (4)

6,937



12,570



(45) %



















Free cash flow (5) $ 1,590

$ 7,265



(78) %



















Net income (loss) $ (1,808)

$ 2,618

*





















Net income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.03

*





















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

90,319,092



90,236,476







Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

90,319,092



91,760,531













(1) Cost of revenue – digital media consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized.



(2) Operating expenses include direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $0.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for each of the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. Operating expenses do not include corporate expenses, foreign currency (gain) loss, depreciation and amortization, impairment charge, gain (loss) on sale of assets, gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, other income (loss) and change in fair value of contingent consideration.



(3) Corporate expenses include $1.0 million and $0.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.



(4) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated adjusted EBITDA because that measure is defined in the agreement governing our current credit facility ("the 2017 Credit Facility") and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings.



(5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, and capital expenditures plus dividend income and revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related cash expenses. Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.





Commenting on the Company's earnings results, Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the first quarter, we achieved revenue growth driven by increases in our digital media segment attributable to the acquisition of Headway. This growth in our digital media segment offsets decreases in both our television and radio segments, which were affected by decreases in local and national advertising revenue compared to 2017. We continued to build our digital footprint, while undertaking an extensive review of our business in order to more efficiently align operations and reduce costs. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to build on our success in further attracting Latino and other audiences worldwide, and expanding our advertiser base to the benefit of our shareholders."

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share of the Company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $4.5 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2018, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on June 13, 2018. As previously announced, the Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the extension of its share repurchase program announced in August 2017 with a repurchase authorization of up to an additional $15 million of the Company's common stock, for a total repurchase authorization of up to $30 million. Under the new share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time through open market purchases or negotiated purchases, subject to market conditions and other factors.

Financial Results

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 Compared to Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2017 (Unaudited)

















Three-Month Period

Ended March 31,

2018

2017

% Change Net revenue $ 66,838

$ 57,510



16 % Cost of revenue - digital media (1)

10,625



1,752



506 % Operating expenses (1)

44,327



38,292



16 % Corporate expenses (1)

5,975



5,867



2 % Depreciation and amortization

3,939



3,546



11 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,100



-

*

Foreign currency (gain) loss

213



-

*





















Operating income (loss)

(341)



8,053

*

Interest expense, net

(2,485)



(3,536)



(30) % Dividend income

128



-

*

Other income (loss)

22



-

*





















Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,676)



4,517

*





















Income tax benefit (expense)

930



(1,899)

*

Net income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates

(1,746)



2,618

*

Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

(62)



-

*





















Net income (loss) $ (1,808)

$ 2,618

*







(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 1.





Net revenue increased to $66.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 from $57.5 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $9.3 million. Of the overall increase, approximately $14.2 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to the acquisition of Headway during the second quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to our results of operations in the prior year period. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease in our television segment of approximately $3.2 million primarily due to decreases in national and local advertising revenue, partially offset by an increase in retransmission consent revenue and an increase in political advertising revenue, which was not material in 2017. Additionally, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease in our radio segment of approximately $1.6 million primarily due to decreases in local and national advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue in our digital media segment increased to $10.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 from $1.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $8.8 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Headway during the second quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to cost of revenue in the prior year period.

Operating expenses increased to $44.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 from $38.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $6.0 million. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Headway in our digital segment during the second quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to operating expenses in the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in salary expense and an increase in expenses related to the acquisition of station KMIR-TV in the fourth quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to operating expenses in the prior year period.

Corporate expenses increased to $6.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 from $5.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $0.1 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Segment Results

The following represents selected unaudited segment information:



Three-Month Period

Ended March 31,



2018



2017

% Change Net Revenue

















Television $ 34,491

$ 37,710



(9) % Radio

14,103



15,719



(10) % Digital

18,244



4,081



347 % Total $ 66,838

$ 57,510



16 %



















Cost of Revenue - digital media (1)

















Digital $ 10,625

$ 1,752



506 %



















Operating Expenses (1)

















Television

21,522



20,205



7 % Radio

15,280



15,721



(3) % Digital

7,525



2,366



218 % Total $ 44,327

$ 38,292



16 %



















Corporate Expenses (1) $ 5,975

$ 5,867



2 %



















Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,937

$ 12,570



(45) %





(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA are defined on page 1.





Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its 2018 first quarter results on May 8, 2018 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial 412-317-5440 ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast live and archived for replay on the investor relations portion of the Company's web site located at www.entravision.com.

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that, through its television and radio segments, reaches and engages U.S. Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. Additionally, our digital segment, whose operations are located primarily in Spain, Mexico, and Argentina and other countries in Latin America, reaches a global market. The Company's expansive portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, comprised of television, radio, and digital properties and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Financial Table Follows)

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017























ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,224

$ 39,560 Marketable securities

157,752



- Restricted cash

769



222,294 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

73,728



84,348 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,732



6,260 Total current assets

331,205



352,462 Property and equipment, net

60,075



60,337 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net

25,306



26,758 Intangible assets not subject to amortization

254,506



251,163 Goodwill

70,557



70,557 Other assets

4,253



4,690 Total assets $ 745,902

$ 765,967























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000

$ 3,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

46,397



57,563 Deferred revenue

1,535



1,959 Total current liabilities

50,932



62,522 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

291,863



292,489 Other long-term liabilities

23,420



21,447 Deferred income taxes

39,289



40,639 Total liabilities

405,504



417,097











Stockholders' equity









Class A common stock

7



7 Class B common stock

2



2 Class U common stock

1



1 Additional paid-in capital

882,935



888,650 Accumulated deficit

(541,538)



(539,730) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,009)



(60) Total stockholders' equity

340,398



348,870 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 745,902

$ 765,967

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three-Month Period

Ended March 31,

2018

2017











Net revenue $ 66,838

$ 57,510











Expenses:









Cost of revenue - digital media

10,625



1,752 Direct operating expenses

31,033



27,092 Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,294



11,200 Corporate expenses

5,975



5,867 Depreciation and amortization

3,939



3,546 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,100



- Foreign currency (gain) loss

213



-



67,179



49,457 Operating income (loss)

(341)



8,053 Interest expense

(3,398)



(3,645) Interest income

913



109 Dividend income

128



- Other income (loss)

22



- Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,676)



4,517 Income tax benefit (expense)

930



(1,899) Income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate

(1,746)



2,618 Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, net of tax

(62)



- Net income (loss) $ (1,808)

$ 2,618











Basic and diluted earnings per share:









Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.03











Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05

$ 0.03











Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

90,319,092



90,236,476 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

90,319,092



91,760,531

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited)



Three-Month Period

Ended March 31,

2018

2017











Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ (1,808)

$ 2,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

3,939



3,546 Deferred income taxes

(1,014)



1,473 Amortization of debt issue costs

124



183 Amortization of syndication contracts

176



109 Payments on syndication contracts

(186)



(113) Equity in net (income) loss of nonconsolidated affiliate

62



- Non-cash stock-based compensation

1,249



975 Changes in assets and liabilities:









(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

11,043



10,979 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,981)



(891) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses

and other liabilities

(5,977)



(5,963) Net cash provided by operating activities

3,627



12,916 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment

(3,030)



(1,526) Purchases of intangible assets

(3,153)



- Purchases of marketable securities

(159,403)



- Purchases of investments

-



(250) Deposits on acquisition

-



(230) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(165,586)



(2,006) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from stock option exercises

-



311 Tax payments related to shares withheld for share-based compensation plans

(2,227)



- Payments on long-term debt

(750)



(938) Dividends paid

(4,518)



(2,821) Repurchase of Class A common stock

(2,402)



- Net cash used in financing activities

(9,897)



(3,448) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5)



- Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(171,861)



7,462 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:









Beginning

261,854



61,520 Ending $ 89,993

$ 68,982

Entravision Communications Corporation Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Flows From Operating Activities (In thousands; unaudited)

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows:



Three-Month Period

Ended March 31,



2018



2017











Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,937

$ 12,570











Interest expense

(3,398)



(3,645) Interest income

913



109 Dividend income

128



- Income tax expense

930



(1,899) Equity in net loss of nonconsolidated affiliates

(62)



- Amortization of syndication contracts

(176)



(109) Payments on syndication contracts

186



113 Non-cash stock-based compensation included in direct operating expenses

(216)



(223) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in corporate expenses

(1,033)



(752) Depreciation and amortization

(3,939)



(3,546) Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(2,100)



- Other income (loss)

22



- Net income (loss)

(1,808)



2,618











Depreciation and amortization

3,939



3,546 Deferred income taxes

(1,014)



1,473 Amortization of debt issue costs

124



183 Amortization of syndication contracts

176



109 Payments on syndication contracts

(186)



(113) Equity in net (income) loss of nonconsolidated affiliate

62



- Non-cash stock-based compensation

1,249



975 Changes in assets and liabilities:









(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

11,043



10,979 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,981)



(891) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(5,977)



(5,963) Cash flows from operating activities

3,627



12,916





(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is defined on page 1.

Entravision Communications Corporation Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash Flows From Operating Activities (In thousands; unaudited)

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows:



Three-Month Period

Ended March 31,



2018



2017 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,937

$ 12,570 Net interest expense (1)

(2,361)



(3,353) Dividend income

128



- Cash paid for income taxes

(84)



(426) Capital expenditures (2)

(3,030)



(1,526) Free cash flow (1)

1,590



7,265











Capital expenditures (2)

3,030



1,526 Other income (loss)

22



- Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(2,100)



- Changes in assets and liabilities:









(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

11,043



10,979 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,981)



(891) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(5,977)



(5,963) Cash Flows From Operating Activities $ 3,627

$ 12,916





(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, and free cash flow are defined on page 1.



(2) Capital expenditures are not part of the consolidated statement of operations.

