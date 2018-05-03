Entravision Communications Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Teleconference

The company will also host a teleconference to discuss its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the teleconference, please dial 412-317-5440 ten minutes prior to the start time. The teleconference will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's Web site located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the teleconference at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Tuesday, May 29, 2018 which can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (Int'l), passcode 10119977. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's Web site for 30 days.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels, as well as consumers in Mexico and other markets in Latin America. The Company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com

