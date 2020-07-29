Entravision Communications Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference

SANTA MONICA, Cailf., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and advertising technology company, announced that it will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the teleconference, please dial 412-317-5440 ten minutes prior to the start time. The teleconference will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the teleconference at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Tuesday, August 25 2020 which can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (Int'l), passcode 10146680. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets, primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

