Entravision Communications Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Teleconference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced that it will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the teleconference, please dial 412-317-5440 ten minutes prior to the start time. The teleconference will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the teleconference at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Thursday, November 28, 2019 which can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (Int'l), passcode 10136682. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation