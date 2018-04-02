Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup

Coverage kicks off on June 14th with the opening ceremony and the beginning of group play, and will include the live broadcast of all three scheduled matches for the Mexico National Team in group play, including Mexico playing the World Cup defending champion Germany on Sunday, June 17th at 8 am PT. Coverage will be provided by some of the top play-by-play soccer announcers in the world, including legendary commentator Andres Cantor, with his signature "GOOOOOLLLLL!" which is popular around the world. Every match will include both a live 30-minute pre- and post-game coverage broadcast.

"Latinos live and breathe soccer and it is by far the number one sport among our listeners. We're excited to be part of the World Cup event and our ability to provide extensive coverage to our local communities through our radio stations. This global soccer tournament is one of the most recognized sporting events in the world and provides advertisers with a premier opportunity to connect with our audience," said Jeffery A. Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision.

Entravision radio stations and markets that will air the 2018 FIFA World Cup games, include:

Market State Call Letters Station Albuquerque NM KRZY 105.9 FM La Tricolor Denver CO KJMN 92.1 FM / KMXA 1090 AM La Suavecita El Paso TX KINT 93.9 FM, KSVE 1650 AM La Suavecita (KINT) / ESPN Deportes (KSVE) Las Vegas NV KRRN 92.7 FM La Suavecita Los Angeles CA KLYY 97.5 FM/103.1 FM La Tricolor Lubbock TX KBZO 1460 AM / KAIQ 95.5FM ESPN Deportes / La Tricolor McAllen TX KNVO 101.1 FM La Suavecita Modesto CA KTSE 97.1FM La Suavecita Monterey / Salinas CA KSES 107. 1 FM La Suavecita Palm Springs CA KLOB 94.7 FM La Suavecita Phoenix AZ KBMB 710 AM, KVVA/KDVA 107.1 FM/106.9 FM ESPN Deportes (KBMB) / La Suavecita (KVVA/KVDA) Reno NV KRNV 102.1 FM La Tricolor Riverside CA KLYY 97.5 FM/103.1 FM La Tricolor Sacramento CA KXSE 104.3 FM La Suavecita Stockton CA KCVR 98.9FM La Suavecita Yuma / El Centro CA/AZ KSEH 94.5 FM La Suavecita

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels, as well as consumers in Mexico and other markets in Latin America. The Company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com

