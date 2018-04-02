Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup

- To Provide Extensive Coverage of More than 50 Total Matches Across 16 Markets-

- Play-By-Play Broadcasts from Legendary Commentator Andrews Cantor-

Entravision Communications Corporation

09:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) announced today that its radio stations in 16 markets will broadcast 53 of the 64 total matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup including all quarter finals, semi-finals, third place and final matches through a partnership with Futbol de Primera.

Coverage kicks off on June 14th with the opening ceremony and the beginning of group play, and will include the live broadcast of all three scheduled matches for the Mexico National Team in group play, including Mexico playing the World Cup defending champion Germany on Sunday, June 17th at 8 am PT.  Coverage will be provided by some of the top play-by-play soccer announcers in the world, including legendary commentator Andres Cantor, with his signature "GOOOOOLLLLL!" which is popular around the world.  Every match will include both a live 30-minute pre- and post-game coverage broadcast.

"Latinos live and breathe soccer and it is by far the number one sport among our listeners. We're excited to be part of the World Cup event and our ability to provide extensive coverage to our local communities through our radio stations. This global soccer tournament is one of the most recognized sporting events in the world and provides advertisers with a premier opportunity to connect with our audience," said Jeffery A. Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision.

Entravision radio stations and markets that will air the 2018 FIFA World Cup games, include:

Market

State

Call Letters

Station

Albuquerque

NM

KRZY 105.9 FM

La Tricolor

Denver

CO

KJMN 92.1 FM / KMXA 1090 AM

La Suavecita

El Paso

TX

KINT 93.9 FM, KSVE 1650 AM

La Suavecita (KINT) / ESPN Deportes (KSVE)

Las Vegas

NV

KRRN 92.7 FM   

La Suavecita

Los Angeles

CA

KLYY 97.5 FM/103.1 FM

La Tricolor

Lubbock

TX

KBZO 1460 AM / KAIQ 95.5FM

ESPN Deportes / La Tricolor

McAllen

TX

KNVO 101.1 FM

La Suavecita

Modesto

CA

KTSE 97.1FM

La Suavecita

Monterey / Salinas

CA

KSES 107. 1 FM

La Suavecita

Palm Springs

CA

KLOB 94.7 FM

La Suavecita

Phoenix

AZ

KBMB 710 AM, KVVA/KDVA 107.1 FM/106.9 FM

ESPN Deportes (KBMB) /

La Suavecita (KVVA/KVDA)

Reno

NV

KRNV 102.1 FM

La Tricolor

Riverside

CA

KLYY 97.5 FM/103.1 FM

La Tricolor

Sacramento

CA

KXSE 104.3 FM

La Suavecita

Stockton

CA

KCVR 98.9FM

La Suavecita

Yuma / El Centro

CA/AZ

KSEH 94.5 FM

La Suavecita

About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels, as well as consumers in Mexico and other markets in Latin America. The Company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com

