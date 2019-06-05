Entravision Communications Corporation To Present At The Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that Christopher T. Young, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be presenting at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference in Colorado Springs, CO at 12:10 p.m. ET (9:10 a.m. PT) on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The presentation will be made available to the public via live audio webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Entravision's corporate website at http://www.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

