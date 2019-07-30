Entravision Communications Corporation's Colorado News Team Wins 24 Emmy Awards
Jul 30, 2019, 18:15 ET
Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that its news team serving the Univision affiliates in Colorado – KCEC-TV and KVSN-TV, excelled with 24 Emmy awards in 13 categories, presented by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for KCEC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team was recognized in the following categories:
Feature News Report - Light Series
"We are honored to have been recognized and awarded by the National Television Academy for our programs and talents. I'd like to thank the Colorado Team for their commitment in delivering unparalleled content to our audiences," said Luisa Collins, Vice President of News, Social Affairs & Wellness, Entravision. "These awards speak to our collective work as a company and connection with the Colorado Latino community. Congratulations!"
