Entravision Delivers Exclusive and Most Extensive National Spanish Language Radio Broadcast Coverage of the 2019 NFL Centennial Season

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today that it will bring listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast coverage of the upcoming 2019 NFL Centennial season. Entravision will broadcast 46 games across 17 U.S. markets on its owned and operated stations, the most in its multi-year partnership with the NFL which extends through the 2020 NFL season. The games will also air on affiliate stations across the country.

Entravision's end zone to end zone full season coverage includes 2 Thursday night games, 17 Sunday Night Football games, 16 Monday Night Football games and 11 post-season games, including the AFC Championship, the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2, 2020. NFL coverage will kick off with the season's opening game on Thursday, September 5th, featuring a classic match-up between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Entravision's Sunday Night, playoff and Super Bowl LIV coverage includes a one-hour signature pre-game show, Pase Completo, followed by the live game broadcast and a post-game analysis. In its fifth season, Pase Completo features veteran sports game analysts Ricard Celis, a former college quarterback, and Tony Nunez, a passionate fan and sports broadcaster. The entire one-hour pre-game commentary will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

"The start of the NFL season is always exciting and this year we're especially proud to have the most extensive Spanish radio broadcast coverage of the NFL. The game of football has really found a home in the Latino market and there are more passionate NFL fans than ever," said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operation Officer at Entravision Communications. "We look forward to being part of the NFL's 100th season and bringing unprecedented game coverage to our fans."

Stations carrying Entravision's leading coverage of the NFL 2019 season:

Market Station Frequency Albuquerque KRZY-AM 1450 Aspen KPVW-FM 107.1 / 104.3 Denver KJMN-FM 92.1 El Centro KSEH-FM 94.5 El Paso KINT-FM 93.9 Houston KGOL-AM 1180 Las Vegas KRRN-FM 92.7 Los Angeles KDLD-FM 103.1 FM Lubbock KBZO-AM 1460 McAllen KNVO-FM 101.1 Monterey-Salinas KSES-FM 107.1 Orlando WNUE-FM 98.1 Palm Springs KLOB-FM 94.7 Phoenix KVVA / KDVA 107.1 FM Reno KRNV-FM 102.1 Sacramento KXSE-FM 104.3 FM Stock-Modesto KTSE-FM 97.1

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

