Entravision Expands PoliticaYa
- New Political Platform to Integrate TV, Digital and Social -
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE : EVC ), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that it is expanding its political platform, PoliticaYa, which will now integrate its TV, Digital and Social assets. These programs include PoliticaYa, Casa Blanca, Elecciones, Marcia Responde, VotaYa and Politica Millennials, and will feature its top political TV talents Edwin Pitti, Marcia Facundo and Tsi-Tsi-Ki Felix.
|
PROGRAM
|
POLITICAYA CON TSI-TSI-KI FELIX
|
DESDE LA CASA BLANCA
|
MARCIA RESPONDE
|
VOTAYA
|
ELECCIONES
|
WHERE:
|
The new political platform can be found here: http://politicaya.com/
|
QUOTE:
|
"The Latino population is expanding its political influence and voice in the election process. We wanted to build a platform that will continue to empower the Latino community, stand for the issues that are important to it, and educate voters on the ever-changing political landscape while empowering voters to have their voices heard. By having a single integrated platform, we are making it convenient for our audience to obtain political information in one place with great ease," said Luisa Collins, VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision.
SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation
