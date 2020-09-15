Entravision Launches Juntas Votamos Civic Engagement Campaign

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, today announced the launch of its Juntas Votamos (Together We Vote) civic engagement campaign. Juntas Votamos will focus on empowering Latina women to register and vote in the November 2020 election, and run in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month taking place September 15, 2020 through October 15, 2020.

The Juntas Votamos campaign will be featured across Entravision's television, radio, and digital platform and include:

Vote Series: showcases women from different backgrounds encouraging other women to vote.

showcases women from different backgrounds encouraging other women to vote. Local Influencer Public Service Announcements: features female talent sharing their life experiences and challenges before becoming public figures, and male talent revealing the women who inspired them the most in their life.

features female talent sharing their life experiences and challenges before becoming public figures, and male talent revealing the women who inspired them the most in their life. Feature Profile Stories: the inspirational stories of four different Latino women will be profiled; they'll tell their story of how they realized their dreams.

the inspirational stories of four different Latino women will be profiled; they'll tell their story of how they realized their dreams. Topic Explainers Series: short stories examining the reasons for inequities in equal pay, gender violence, reproductive health, and sexual harassment.

"Entravision is proud of its long history of educating its audiences and promoting civic engagement. Juntas Votamos is an empowering campaign focused on providing women with information on some of today's most important issues, and encouraging them to exercise their right to vote. I look forward to sharing the stories of the women participating in the campaign and I'm personally excited to be part of this effort," said Luisa Collins, Vice President for News, Social Affairs, and Wellness for Entravision.

For more information on the Juntas Votamos campaign please visit: https://noticiasya.com/juntas-votamos/

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 54 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

