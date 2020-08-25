Entravision Partners with Edgar "Shoboy" Sotelo to Launch the "Shoboy Show"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, today announced the launch of a new local morning radio program, the Shoboy Show. Hosted by Edgar "Shoboy" Sotelo, the program will premier today and air every Monday-Friday 8AM-11:59AM CT / 6AM-9:59 AM PT on the following Entravision stations: McAllen, TX Fuego KKPS 99.5 FM, Sacramento, CA Fuego KHHM 103.5 FM and Stockton-Modesto, CA Fuego KCVR 98.9 FM. As part of this launch, Entravision has entered into an exclusive network sales agreement to represent the "Shoboy Show" nationally.

The Shoboy Show is a feel-good entertainment experience that's real, relatable and fun. The morning show targets young adults that prefer to get their entertainment in English with a Latin twist, and has the vibe of a fun backyard BBQ with your friends, talking about relationships, current events and joking around with each other. As a recipient of a Marconi Radio Award, Edgar Sotelo is a proven entertainer with over 10 years of broadcasting experience. He recently anchored a morning radio show in Los Angeles and was previously a morning host in New York. Shoboy will be joined by his crew, Rebecca "Becca" Guzman, Micho Rizzo and Cheekz – each member brings their own unique and silly characteristics that make up the feel-good chemistry of the morning crew.

"I'm looking forward to partnering with the Entravision family and the Fuego format. I'm excited to launch our syndicated Shoboy Show radio program and bring entertaining, relatable conversations, and tons of fun to these new markets and beyond. I'm very grateful for this opportunity to share the joy we experience every weekday morning with our listeners and to continue to spread positive energy," said Edgar "Shoboy" Sotelo.

"I'm excited to welcome Edgar to the Entravision team and his wealth of knowledge, entertainment and unique connection to the Latino community," said Nestor "Pato" Rocha, VP of Audio Programming at Entravision. "Our Fuego stations are gaining a talented and valuable entertainer who will add a major spark to the Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento and Stockton-Modesto markets."

Entravision's Fuego Hot Hits stations present a music mix ignited by today's top trending global Latin Urban music movement mixed with Contemporary Hits. The radio station features chart topping artists including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Post Malone, and Cardi B combined with Billboard and streaming giants J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Karol G and Maluma.

If you are interested in affiliating with the "Shoboy Show" please contact Marisol Rodriguez at Entravision (323-900-6310, [email protected]) and if you are interested in advertising within the program please contact Lilliana Aristizabal at Entravision (212-697-2513, [email protected]).

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 54 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

