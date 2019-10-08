Entravision Partners with The James Irvine Foundation to Launch a New Educational Initiative to Promote Census 2020 Participation in Monterey, CA

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced its partnership with The James Irvine Foundation in a unique media and social collaboration to promote census participation in the Monterey, CA market. This program is a way to educate Monterey-Salinas Latinos on the 2020 Census, as well as enhance collaboration between community stake-holders and media, and will be promoted across Entravision's Monterey-Salinas radio stations, television broadcasts, and social media channels on Noticiasya.com and Facebook.

The partnership will reach out to Latinos in hard-to-count households by educating them with information and resources to motivate action through a greater understanding of the census and its value. With the help of the Foundation, Entravision will produce 30-second public service announcements to educate Latinos on the vital role of the census, why it matters, and de-mystify any misconceptions about the process. There will be different vignettes produced monthly throughout the campaign.

In addition, educational news segments and interviews will air each month on Univision KSMS-TV local news, as well as local customized segments on Despierta America featuring long-time former Univision anchor Fidel M. Soto. Radio spots will feature community icon Eddie "Piolin" Sotelo. On the digital front, Entravision journalist Adriana Frederick will host Facebook Lives featuring guests from the Foundation and their community partners. This will be an interactive forum where they can actively respond to audience questions on the census.

"We are excited to partner with The James Irvine Foundation in this effort to promote awareness on the significance of the 2020 Census in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. Entravision will incorporate its television, radio, influencers and digital properties to develop a comprehensive media campaign that educates, entertains and motivates Latinos to participate and be counted" said Eddie Melendez, Entravision Local Media President.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with one of the leading news organizations in the Latino market to ensure residents of the Central Coast participate in the 2020 Census. Entravision has built a strong relationship with the Monterey community, and they are a vital partner in making this a successful initiative. We look forward to helping promote the census to ensure that all Central Coast residents are counted," said Melina Sanchez, Program Officer for The James Irvine Foundation.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

About The James Irvine Foundation

The James Irvine Foundation is a private, nonprofit grantmaking foundation dedicated to expanding opportunity for the people of California. The Foundation's grantmaking is committed to a California where all low-income workers have the power to advance economically. Since 1937 the Foundation has provided more than $1.87billion in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout California. With about $2.3billion in assets, the Foundation made grants of $95.9million in 2018. Learn more at www.irvine.org.

