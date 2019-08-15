Entravision to Host El Paso Strong Telethon on August 18th

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that it will host the El Paso Strong Telethon to raise money for the victims and families of the tragic event on August 3, 2019.

The telethon will take place on Sunday, August 18th, and be broadcast live 5pm – 10:30pm MST from Entravision's broadcast center in El Paso, Texas. It will air across El Paso's media properties: Univision KINT, La Suavecita 93.9 FM, La Tricolor 94.7 FM and The Fox 92.3 FM.

The telethon will also be simulcast on Entravision's Univision station in Albuquerque, NM.

In addition, a three-hour live telethon broadcast will also take place from 6pm – 9pm CT on Entravision's Univision Texas stations: McAllen, Midland - Odessa, San Angelo, Laredo, Lubbock and Corpus Christi.

The El Paso Strong Telethon will benefit the Paso del Norte Community Foundation's El Paso Victims Relief Fund. All donations will go directly to victims and their families. The broadcast will feature entertainment, live music, and El Paso community representatives, as well as other special guests.

"The tragic event in El Paso deeply impacted the local community and the entire country," said Walter F. Ulloa, Entravision's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of everyone at Entravision we would like to express our support for those impacted by this senseless tragedy. This telethon is a way for all of us to come together and support the El Paso Victims Relief Fund."

To make a donation:

Call or Text: 833-998-1212, "EPGIVES"

Web: noticiasya.com/elpasostrong

Mail: Univision 26, 5426 North Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation

Related Links

http://www.entravision.com

