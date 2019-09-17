Entravision to Host Hazte Ciudadano Phone Bank Across its Television News Stations in 17 Markets

WHAT:

With the goal of mobilizing Hispanic eligible residents across the nation to become U.S. citizens, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, will host a one-day phone bank. The Hazte Ciudadano "Become a Citizen" phone bank will air in all prime time newscasts from coast to coast on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.



This event will help educate the local community on the process to become a United States citizen. The phone bank will address callers' specific questions and provide information on how to become a citizen. Prior to the event, the phone bank will be promoted through Entravision's television stations, NoticiasYa.com and social media pages.



Entravision will be partnering with organizations across each of its markets for the event and will include interviews and informational segments during its evening newscasts.