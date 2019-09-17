Entravision to Host Hazte Ciudadano Phone Bank Across its Television News Stations in 17 Markets
Sep 17, 2019, 14:56 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
With the goal of mobilizing Hispanic eligible residents across the nation to become U.S. citizens, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, will host a one-day phone bank. The Hazte Ciudadano "Become a Citizen" phone bank will air in all prime time newscasts from coast to coast on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 5pm local time, during Entravision's evening newscast
WHERE:
Entravision television stations serving the following markets:
El Centro, CA
Boston, MA
Monterey, CA
Albuquerque, NM
Palm Springs, CA
Las Vegas, NV
San Diego, CA
Corpus Christi, TX
Colorado Springs, CO
El Paso, TX
Denver, CO
Laredo, TX
Orlando, FL
McAllen, TX
Tampa Bay, FL
Midland-Odessa, TX
Washington, D.C.
QUOTE:
"We are looking forward to this eventful and educational day. Becoming a United States citizen is a great privilege and part of the American Dream," said Luisa Collins, VP News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision. "We are proud to sponsor this event and help promote U.S. citizenship."
SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation
