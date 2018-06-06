Entravision's KCEC-TV Univision Colorado Extends Market Leadership as the Number One Spanish-Language TV Station During May Sweeps

KCEC's local newscast, Noticias Univision Colorado, was the number one Spanish-language newscast in Denver, garnering a 79% share of Spanish-language news viewership among Adults 18-49 at 5PM; outperforming its closest Spanish language competitor with triple-digit audience advantages (+200% rtg.), according to the Nielsen Station Index ratings report for the May 2018 measurement period.

Univision Denver also outperformed its closest Spanish competitor (Telemundo Denver) in primetime (M-F 6p-10p), early fringe (M-F 3p-5p), and daytime (M-F 10a-3p) among key adult demos:

Univision's prime time ratings dominance over Telemundo was in the double digit margins among Adults 18-49 (+33% rtg. adv.) and Adults 25-54 (+67% rtg. adv.).

Daytime and early fringe programming on KCEC-TV outperformed Telemundo with triple digit advantages among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 (+100% rtg. adv. daytime; +200% rtg. adv. in early fringe).

Additionally, KCEC-TV reached 48% more Persons 2+ than the local Telemundo affiliate for full week (M-Sun 5a-1a) during the May 2018 sweep period with 52% of KCEC-TVs Persons 2+ audience never tuning in to the local Telemundo affiliate.

"The tide has certainly turned in KCEC-TV's favor this year," said Don Daboub, Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions at Entravision. "For the first five months of 2018, our KCEC-TV Univision station has been the number one Spanish Language TV station in Denver from sign on to sign off (Persons 2+). Our success in the May sweeps demonstrates Entravision's ability to reach and touch U.S. Latino consumers across acculturation levels and we look forward to connecting advertisers with this increasingly vital customer base. Denver has a rapidly growing Hispanic population and our broadcasts have become the go-to source for getting relevant and accurate news delivered in an engaging manner."

From 2000 to 2018, the Latino population in the Denver DMA increased 98% to more than 812,000 people (NSI UEs 2018, Persons 2+). The Denver TV DMA is ranked the 17th largest U.S. market overall and 19th among Hispanic markets. Latinos accounting for 21% of the 3.8 million total Denver population.

Source: Nielsen Station Index May 2018, Denver DMA, Live+SD - [Local news ratings: based on program average ratings, head-to-head Spanish local news stations only, impressions used for share of news viewership]; [Primetime, early fringe and daytime ratings: based on time period ratings];[Reach: Total P2+ reach for May 2018 sweep period, 75% unification, sweep week]; [Sign on to sign off is based on M-Su 5a-1a ratings among Persons2+].

Colorado is one of Entravision's largest media markets, with a cluster of five television stations, four radio stations, websites and other interactive digital media. In the Colorado market, Entravision owns and operates Univision affiliate KCEC-TV, UniMás affiliate KGHB-TV, LATV affiliate KDVT-LP and three radio stations KJMN José 92.1 FM, KMXA Super Estrella 1090 AM and KXPK La Tricolor 96.5 FM. Entravision manages the sales and marketing for UniMás affiliate KTFD-TV under a marketing and sales arrangement. Additionally, Entravision owns and operates Univision affiliate KVSN-TV in Colorado Springs and KPVW La Tricolor 107.1 FM in Aspen.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels, as well as consumers in Mexico. The company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 56 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. According to comScore Media Metrix®, Entravision's digital operating group, Pulpo, is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach, and Pulpo's comprehensive media offering, data, and consumer insights lead the industry. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. www.entravision.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entravisions-kcec-tv-univision-colorado-extends-market-leadership-as-the-number-one-spanish-language-tv-station-during-may-sweeps-300660936.html

SOURCE Entravision

Related Links

http://www.entravision.com

