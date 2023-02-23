Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa Celebrates Mendoza's Grape Harvest Throughout March & April

Wine Lofts, Tasting Dinners, Vinotherapy Treatments and All Things Malbec

MENDOZA, Argentina, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa, Mendoza, Argentina's leading destination for wine lovers, is getting ready to celebrate the 2023 Harvest and all things Malbec with an immersive guest experience throughout March and April.

Entre Cielos' Wine Lofts immerse guests into the vineyard experience Entre Cielos' expansive property allows guests to reconnect with themselves and the surrounding nature

Located in one of the largest wine regions in Latin America, the 24-room luxury boutique hotel situated on 20 acres in the Mendoza countryside is a fantasy destination for oenophiles, particularly with the hotel's unique Vineyard Lofts set within the property's own eight acre Malbec vineyard overlooking the snow-capped Andes. Whether staying in a Vineyard loft or another of the uniquely decorated rooms, all guests will have access to grape harvest activities such as actually harvesting Malbec grapes in the vineyard, wine tastings, enjoying a traditional "asador" barbecue to celebrate the harvest, paired with wine of course, and even a live folkloric dance show.

In addition to the individual harvesting activities running throughout the next two months, Entre Cielos is making it easy for guests to enjoy the entire Vendimia experience with an immersive and comprehensive two or three night stay. Highlights include Vineyard Loft accommodations, wine tastings, a Malbec pairing dinner, visits to another winery and best of all, a nearly three hour pampering in the spa celebrating the magic of the grape with such treatments as a wine bath and grape seed exfoliation.

Owner Cecile Adam has taken the opportunity over the last two years to improve the hotel's offerings and narrow its focus to an exceptional holistic guest experience centered around food, wine and wellness. Entre Cielos has undergone renovations and refurbishments to improve the physical property, while also increasing staff and programming solely dedicated to the guest experience, including implementing the new position of "Well Being Manager." As such, the hotel has made improvements to its large pool area creating more space from the outdoor restaurant, installing new fire pits, developing a new Jacuzzi area and completing a new Zen Garden - all perfect places to enjoy a glass of the hotel's very own "EC Wine" that comes in a locally designed refillable wine pouch.

The Vendimia Package Includes:

Stay in a Vineyard Loft or similar

Breakfast daily for two

Five-course harvest pairing dinner

Wine tasting "Exploration"

"Between the Grapes" spa experience

Flavors of the Enemy Excursion (visit / lunch at Casa Vigil Winery)

Round-trip airport transfers

Two nights: $2800 USD

Three Nights: $3500 USD

Based on double occupancy. Valid through March and April 2023.

For more information and to book, please visit www.entrecielos.com or email [email protected].

About Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa:

Located in one of the largest wine regions in Latin America, recognized as the second home of the Malbec grape, the 24-room Entre Cielos situated on 20 acres (including eight acres of Malbec vines) in the Mendoza countryside is a fantasy destination for oenophiles. Ultra-modern architecture and highly stylized rooms and suites featuring timeless custom furniture and colorful accents offer a stark contrast to the natural surroundings of the working vineyards and snow-capped Andes seen through floor to ceiling windows throughout. For wine aficionados wishing to fully immerse themselves in the terroir, the unique Vineyard Lofts are situated right among the Malbec vines overlooking the vast landscape, where guests can luxuriate on private outdoor patios and relish in unparalleled star gazing! Entre Cielos also boasts Latin America's first authentic six-stage circuit hamam spa offering a variety of vinotherapy treatments and different massages, an outdoor pool, signature restaurant utilizing locally sourced ingredients, as well as a wine cellar packed with the very finest Malbecs and other varietals, including the hotel's own EC Wine conveniently and sustainably offered in wine pouches accompanied by a stylish carrying case. For those seeking a bit more adventure between sips, the great outdoors beckons with horseback riding through neighboring vineyards or even hot-air-ballooning for a bird's-eye view of the awe-inspiring countryside. All of Entre Cielos' attractions reflect the vision of owner Cecile Adam who developed the property to create a wine hotel and spa where guests could reconnect with themselves, commune with nature, savor wine and delight in authentic gastronomic experiences. Mission accomplished.

