ENTRE Institute Wins Prestigious Award at Funnel Hacking Live 2021

"Online sales funnels are the future of business happening in the present," said ENTRE Institute Founder and Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) Jeff Lerner. "Our extraordinary growth has come through boldly embracing modern marketing methods (the same ones we teach our students) and daring to be unconventional. To be recognized with this award is an honor but being a testimony to the power of the methods we teach is the greatest honor."

The Two Comma Club 'C' award is a giant plaque which features four spots to place a disc; each representing the $25,000,000 made with online sales funnels. The award, given to ENTRE Institute Co-Founders Jeff Lerner and Adam Whiting by ClickFunnels' Co-Founders Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson, recognizes the over $50,000,000 that ENTRE Institute made from online funnels alone in the 2 years since its founding.

Funnel Hacking Live 2021 took place in Orlando, Florida from September 22 – 25, 2021 and featured a variety of programming from ClickFunnels and their users, including lessons on how to most efficiently utilize sales funnels, how they work, the various types of funnels, how to fill the funnels with traffic, and how to use funnel builder software to create them. ClickFunnels is the largest funnel builder software platform on the market and largely credited with popularizing the term.

