Entreda Launches Credential Theft Monitoring To Scan The Dark Web For Client Firms' Compromised Login Credentials

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for regulated industries, today announced the launch of Credential Theft Monitoring, a proprietary solution that automatically and continuously scans the dark web for client firms' compromised logins and passwords, then alerts users and provides remediation plans based on the risk exposure.

The "dark web" refers to sectors of the internet that are not detectable to search engines and often require specialized software or authorization to access. Dark web sites frequently serve as marketplaces where cyber thieves buy, sell and trade user login credentials they have obtained through data breaches or other improper means. There are more than 15 billion stolen logins circulating around the dark web, according to a 2020 report from Digital Shadows, a provider of digital risk solutions. That number was up 300 percent since 2018. Stolen credentials are one of the primary channels for ransomware attacks, in which cyber criminals encrypt data on an infected device and only provide users access if they pay a ransom.

Sid Yenamandra, Founder and CEO of Entreda, said, "Credentials are a favorite target for cyber criminals, and oftentimes firms and users aren't even aware that their logins, email addresses and passwords have fallen into the wrong hands until it is too late. With Entreda's Credential Theft Monitoring solution, wealth management firms can feel confident that if their credentials have been compromised, they will quickly be able to take action to protect their networks, devices and data, along with those of their clients and partners."

Along with real-time scanning the dark web for exposed credentials and alerting users whose logins and passwords have been compromised, Entreda's solution includes access to an in-house Support Line that guides users in addressing any risks involving their credentials.

Mr. Yenamandra concluded, "There has never been a more crucial time for wealth management firms to be able to quickly detect the theft of their users' logins and passwords. Credential Theft Monitoring fits seamlessly into the suite of tools, solutions and services that Entreda offers its clients as part of Unify, a holistic cyber defense platform. Protecting sensitive data from cyber criminals is a constantly evolving challenge; in this environment, it's crucial that wealth management firms have all the flexible, robust tools they need to 'cover all the bases' when it comes to their cybersecurity posture. Our platform has provided this for years, and we will continue to help them navigate this ever-changing landscape."

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice industry. Its Unify platform monitors endpoints on client networks and automatically remediates vulnerabilities. Unify also offers advanced network vulnerability scanning and penetration testing capabilities. Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number safeguards clients' data by evaluating users' cybersecurity posture and limiting access to those that meet standards, and its Third-Party Risk Management program extends the same level of scrutiny to outside providers. The company also offers security awareness training for users, along with simulated phishing exercises. Entreda won the Wealth Management Industry Award for Top Cybersecurity vendor in 2019 and 2020 and was named in the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as the market leader for cybersecurity resources. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

Entreda was acquired by Smarsh in May 2020. Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. Smarsh provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

Media Contacts:

Mitch Manning / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4858 and 424 317 4859

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Entreda