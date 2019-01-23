Entreda Launches Unify 360 Concierge Service For Cybersecurity, Providing Independent Financial Advisory Firms With Dedicated Specialists To Manage Alerts And Reports

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an industry-leading developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the retail wealth management industry, today announced the launch of its Unify 360 Concierge Service. The add-on service applies expert human intelligence to automation for independent advisory firms that prefer dedicated specialists to manage their cybersecurity alerts and reports.

Sid Yenamandra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entreda, said, "The Unify 360 Concierge Service is the product of growing firms demanding the next layer of risk management, one that provides financial advisors added assistance in reviewing and responding to data generated by the Unify platform. This add-on service, in allowing firms to choose whether they will manage the software themselves or allow Entreda to do it for them, represents a further integration of our set of offerings, virtually eliminating the need to consult multiple cybersecurity vendors."

Entreda is the creator of the cyberrisk number, which powers the Unify platform by serving as an objective third-party assessment of a firm's potential vulnerability to cybercrimes and allowing companies to customize the weighting of their risk parameters within regulatory guidelines. The Unify 360 Concierge Service can provide advisors and firms with assistance on the spectrum of their automated cybersecurity features, including:

Application installations and updates

24x7 monitoring and response for threats and vulnerabilities on end-points

Real-time incident response, behavioral analytics and false positive reduction

Weekly summary of account monitoring

Weekly tips for improving the firm's cyberrisk number

Annual review of the cybersecurity policy

RDA Financial Network, a Coralville, Iowa-based RIA, was among the first firms to request Entreda to provide such a service. Christopher Arthur, RDA Financial Network's Chief Compliance Officer, said, "Entreda's Unify platform and cyberrisk number have greatly helped our processes for monitoring the 'cyber health' of our registered devices. The Unify app features auto-remediation as well. This simplified process for monitoring data, systems, and updating controls is viewable in real-time, making Entreda an incredible asset in helping to prevent cyber breaches. Entreda's enhancements have made them the natural choice for registering devices for our cybersecurity requirements. At this point, Entreda is very much an extension of our cyber risk mitigation team."

Yenamandra concluded, "The new Unify 360 Concierge Service exists to complement the cybersecurity software subscription of firms like RDA Financial, so they can focus on what they do best — delivering customized financial guidance to investors and savers. Our add-on service saves advisory firms time and offers their team members peace of mind that their digital data will remain secure."

About Entreda

Founded in 2011 with offices in Santa Clara, California and Birmingham, Alabama, Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice and healthcare industry. Entreda developed its award-winning cyberrisk number platform, Unify, to help regulated industries monitor and protect client information and assets with the highest standards of security. Entreda's senior leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience in cybersecurity technology and 40 years of combined experience in the financial services (RIAs and broker dealers) and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

CONTACT: Chris Latham, 424.652.6520 ext. 105, clatham@haventower.com

SOURCE Entreda

Related Links

https://www.entreda.com

