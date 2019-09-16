Entreda Wins Cybersecurity Award At Fifth Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an industry-leading developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the retail wealth management industry, today announced it was awarded the cybersecurity award at the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards ceremony held Sept. 12 in New York.

The award was in recognition of Entreda's Cybersecurity Platform Enhancement and Service Expansion, a series of improvements, augmentations and additions to the company's service offerings that over the course of 18 months helped 25,000 financial advisors and RIA and IBD employees gain stronger protection against data breaches at a lower cost in time and resources.

Sid Yenamandra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entreda, said, "We work every day to innovate new solutions for our clients and deliver on our promise to them to keep their data safe from cyber criminals. While it's both exciting and gratifying to be recognized by WealthManagement.com and our industry peers, the true validation of our model and our mission is the peace of mind we are able to give our clients and the investors they serve."

The platform enhancement and service expansion included the following:

Launch of a Smart Cyber capability to combine end-point testing, network scanning, phishing simulation and security-awareness training into one platform

Implementation of an improved third-party vendor due-diligence process

Refinement of the Cyber Risk Number system, a holistic way to map cyber vulnerabilities using data models

Upgrade of the Unify 2.0 cybersecurity platform

Launch of the Red Flags Safeguard and Red Flags Data Theft Insurance offerings

Implementation of the 360 Concierge Service for data management

Now in its fifth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognize companies and individuals that have shown themselves to be leaders in the wealth management space when it comes to supporting the success of financial advisors. The finalists and winners were selected based on quantitative and qualitative measures by a panel of 14 judges that included many top leaders in the wealth management industry.

Mr. Yenamandra concluded, "The nature of cyber threats is always changing, growing more sophisticated and prevalent. Firms, advisors and representatives in the wealth management space need a partner that can provide end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that will stay ahead of cyber criminals. At Entreda we take the nature of the threats seriously and we know that we can never grow complacent in the fight against them. Cyber criminals never rest, so neither will we in confronting them head-on."

About Entreda

Founded in 2011 with offices in Santa Clara, California, and Birmingham, Alabama, Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice and healthcare industry. Entreda developed its award-winning Cyber Risk Number platform, Unify, to help regulated industries monitor and protect client information and assets with the highest standards of security. Entreda's senior leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience in cybersecurity technology and 40 years of combined experience in the financial services (RIAs and broker dealers) and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

