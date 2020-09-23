Entreda Wins Cybersecurity Award for the Second Straight Year at the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an industry-leading developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the independent wealth management industry, today announced that it was awarded the cybersecurity award for the second consecutive year at the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.

The award recognizes Entreda's innovative Cyber Risk Number capability within the Unify product. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has been enhanced to integrate such third-party tools as Zoom, Okta and Google Suite. Advisors and others in the wealth management industry have adopted these platforms en masse as they have shifted to remote operations. Cyber Risk Number evaluates the gamut of factors in a user's cybersecurity readiness, such as gaps in device protection, network vulnerabilities and performance in phishing simulations. These are quantified in a single, actionable score. If any user's score doesn't meet a standard, they are prohibited from accessing the organization's network or enterprise applications until the vulnerabilities have been addressed.

Sid Yenamandra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entreda, said, "COVID-19 has changed so much about how we as an industry conduct business every day, but it shouldn't change the approach we take to protecting advisors' and clients' sensitive data. Cyber criminals are always looking for ways to exploit the gaps in wealth management firms' defenses, and the pandemic has created opportunities for them. At Entreda, we are committed to building the solutions and platforms that will both close the gaps and make our clients stronger for the long term from a cybersecurity perspective."

Now in its sixth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards ceremony was held for the first time as a virtual event in 2020. Awarded on Sept. 10, the "Wealthies" recognize companies and individuals that have shown themselves to be leaders in the wealth management space when it comes to supporting the success of financial advisors. The finalists and winners were selected based on quantitative and qualitative measures by a panel of 15 judges that included many top leaders in the wealth management industry.

Entreda is a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh, the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving for regulated industries.

Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh, said, "On behalf of the entire Smarsh family, we congratulate Sid Yenamandra and Entreda on this acknowledgement of their successful work on behalf of financial advisors and wealth management firms. Together, Smarsh and Entreda offer a compelling solution for financial services organizations that are leveraging the latest collaboration and communication tools to further their strategic goals: communications compliance and cybersecurity compliance. We are proud to have Entreda on our side and look forward to our continued success together."

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the wealth management industry. Entreda developed its award-winning CyberRisk number platform, Unify, to help regulated industries monitor and protect client information and assets with the highest standards of security. Entreda was acquired by Smarsh in May 2020.

About Smarsh

Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. The Smarsh Connected Suite provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels.

Scalable for organizations of all sizes, the Smarsh platform provides customers with compliance built on confidence. It enables them to strategically future-proof as new communication channels are adopted, and to realize more insight and value from the data in their archive. Customers strengthen their compliance and e-discovery initiatives, and benefit from the productive use of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels.

Smarsh serves a global client base that spans the top banks in North America and Europe, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors. Smarsh also enables federal and state government agencies to meet their public records and e-discovery requirements. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

Media Contacts:

Mitch Manning / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4858 and 424 317 4859

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Entreda