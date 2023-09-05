ENTRÉE RESOURCES FILES FORM 15 TO SUSPEND SEC REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX: ETG) (OTCQB: ERLFF) – (the "Company" or "Entrée") announces it has voluntarily filed a Form 15 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today for the purpose of terminating the registration of its common shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and suspending its reporting obligations under Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the Exchange Act. The Form 15 filing immediately suspends the Company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act, and the deregistration will become effective in 90 days.

The voluntary deregistration and suspension will result in significant cost savings and permit management to focus its efforts on Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture matters.

All shareholders will continue to have access to material information about Entrée as the Company's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "ETG" and on the Over-the-Counter OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "ERLFF". Entrée will continue to make filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the OTCQB to comply with its continuous disclosure obligations. Filings will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com. Information about the Company is also available on its website at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Horizon Copper Corp. and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 25% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

SOURCE Entrée Resources