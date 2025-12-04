Entrée to Black Paris Co-founder Dr. Monique Y. Wells Featured on World Wide Nate's Global Lifestyle Vlog

PARIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrée to Black Paris, renowned for immersive walking tours spotlighting the African diaspora's impact on the French capital, is in the spotlight thanks to a recent feature interview with co-founder Dr. Monique Y. Wells on Nathan Fluellen's acclaimed Global Lifestyle vlog.

Dr. Monique Y. Wells Dr. Wells leading a women-centric tour in the Luxembourg Garden

In the episode, titled "Inside Black Paris: A Journey of Legacy and Culture with Dr. Monique Y. Wells," award-winning travel influencer Nathan Fluellen (better known as World Wide Nate) sits down with Dr. Wells in Paris' famed Luxembourg Garden. Over the course of 41 engaging minutes, Dr. Wells shares her personal stories and discusses iconic figures—such as Josephine Baker, Richard Wright, James Baldwin, Beauford Delaney, and contemporary Black creatives—who inspired her to create Entrée to Black Paris and to celebrate the city's vibrant Black heritage.

Key topics explored in the interview include:

Connecting travelers with Black history, culture, and community in Paris

The enduring global legacy of Black artists, writers, and intellectuals in France

Paris as a welcoming and nurturing haven for Black creatives throughout history

The ongoing evolution of the Black experience in Paris today

"This isn't just a travel story—it's a cultural journey through art, identity, and belonging," says Fluellen.

Entrée to Black Paris goes beyond sightseeing, offering participants deeply researched experiences that illuminate powerful narratives of African-American and Afro-French writers, artists, and musicians who shaped the very heartbeat of Paris.

With a portfolio featuring fifteen distinct private tours, Dr. Wells—an award-winning blogger, best-selling author, and sought-after professional speaker—invites visitors to experience Black Paris through her expertise and engaging storytelling. Her most popular offering is the private, two-hour "Black History in and around the Luxembourg Garden (women-centric version)" walk, a celebration of Black women's contributions to Parisian history and culture.

Dr. Monique Y. Wells is recognized for her deep scholarship on painter Beauford Delaney. As the author of the longstanding Les Amis de Beauford Delaney blog—published continuously for over sixteen years—Dr. Wells is the leading voice in the preservation of Delaney's memory. She has developed both tours and keynote presentations about Delaney's extraordinary legacy in Paris.

She is also a sought-after speaker on a broad range of topics related to the value of travel abroad and the African-American expatriate experience in Paris.

Entrée to Black Paris invites travelers, history enthusiasts, and cultural explorers to discover the little-known, yet extensive legacy that makes the City of Light shine even brighter. For more information on guided tours and cultural experiences, visit https://entreetoblackparis.com.

Dr. Wells is available for press interviews and speaking engagements. Contact her at [email protected].

Watch the full Global Lifestyle interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fq9_x8LFAs.

