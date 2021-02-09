Entrepreneuer And International Supermodel Kate Bock Teams Up With POMPETTE To Champion The Elevated Hard Seltzer Experience This Valentine's Day

The new partnership is a natural fit as Kate was initially drawn to POMPETTE for its light, bubbly and well-designed aesthetic, all qualities that she embodies. Together, they plan to drive demand and awareness for a healthier alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages and hard seltzer consumers looking to venture outside the confines of a can. True to the brand's mission, Bock found the crisp flavors and all-natural ingredients captivating as each sip reimagines a coastal experience.

"I'm always looking for natural, clean, better-for-you alternatives that taste great. The moment I opened my first bottle of POMPETTE, I knew this was a unique brand that I wanted to team up with," said Kate Bock. I cannot wait to share my passion and work with POMPETTE in 2021."

Bock's dual experience as an entrepreneur and influencer will drive strategic brand initiatives in 2021. She will work with leadership to expand wholesale distribution and forge key partnerships with hotels and restaurants while building consumer recognition through her loyal fan-base. Her partnership is coming at a time where consumers will have the opportunity to shop the POMPETTE website and buy product online for the very first time.

"Kate's business savvy perspective will be instrumental in helping jettison POMPETTE to establish itself as a leader in product innovation and marketing in a rapidly growing category," said Jeremy Smith, POMPETTE founder and CEO. "Kate embodies our brand's core values related to health, wellness, positivity, travel and leisure."

The partnership will kick off February 2021 and promotions will include press initiatives, strategic partnerships, social media collaborations and more. To learn more about the venture and Kate Bock, follow her on social media: @katebock and POMPETTE on social media: @letspompette

When enjoying POMPETTE, remember to always sip responsibly!

To purchase Pompette, visit https://letspompette.com/shop/

From now through Valentine's Day, use code "KATEBOCK" to receive 10 percent off any order placed from the website.

ABOUT POMPETTE

POMPETTE is a new innovative beverage company founded in 2019. The company's philosophy emphasizes health and wellness. As the first hard seltzer served in a 750ml resealable bottle, POMPETTE is blended with imported alcohol and natural flavors including Cucumber Lime, Rosé Hibiscus, Lemon Mint and Clementine Berry. Each flavor is naturally gluten-free, contains 5% alcohol by volume and 40 calories with two grams of sugar or less per six ounce serving. Let's POMPETTE!

To learn more about Pompette, visit https://letspompette.com/

ABOUT KATE BOCK

Canadian supermodel Kate Bock is known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She made her SI debut in 2013, has appeared in every consecutive year since and most recently on the 2020 cover. She has landed multiple fashion & beauty campaigns and appeared in publications such as for Vogue, Elle, Maxim, L'Oreal & Clarins. Bock is an advocate in the health and wellness space. She works closely with the charity "Wellness in Schools", an organization that aims to provide healthier environments for children in school.

CONTACT:

Alex Rosenzweig

[email protected]

SOURCE Pompette Beverages Inc.

Related Links

https://letspompette.com/

