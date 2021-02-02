Entrepreneur & Growth Leader Dan Wales Joins the Bryce Catalyst and Dealcloser Teams

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Catalyst, a unique investment company focused on high-growth sectors, and dealcloser, a legal technology transaction management company, both welcome Dan Wales to their respective teams. Dan will be joining Bryce Catalyst in an advisory capacity and is joining the dealcloser leadership team as their new Chief Growth Officer.

Dan has spent over fifteen years at large global law firms and founded DW Reporting in 2013 to meet law firms' complex BI, reporting, pricing and financial data management needs. At BigHand, Dan was the influential driving force behind the creation of a new enterprise strategic sales and account management function that focuses on the largest global law firms, achieving record results. Dan has led sales growth strategies for industry leading providers of productivity and profitability software, focused on UK Legal Top 100 and AMLAW 200.

"I am personally delighted to work with such a strong and well-known team at Bryce Catalyst," said Dan. "I believe Bryce Catalyst has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions itself to capitalize on opportunities in Legal Tech. In addition, the opportunity to support the dealcloser team at such an awesome stage of growth and opportunity was one that I had no hesitation in joining. My experience with growing technology companies will only aid and accelerate our mutual success."

As an investment company focused on high-growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology, Dan is a perfect addition to the Bryce Catalyst's advisory team.

"Bryce Catalyst has many opportunities for growth right now, and the addition of Dan to our advisory team is a huge win for us," said Cary Burch, President and CEO of Bryce Catalyst. "With close to 10 years' experience advising law firms on technologies, operational efficiencies and profitability gains within the Business of Law, enabling a focus on legal operations transition, Dan fits in perfectly with our strategy."

Last month, Bryce Catalyst made its first investment in dealcloser. Investing $1.75M in dealcloser allows for the startup to accelerate its product roadmap, sales and marketing efforts—while also bringing Dan Wales onboard as Chief Growth Officer.

