Entrepreneur and Lawyer Peter Groverman, Founder of Better For You Media, Among Top C-Level Executives Recognized on 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce entrepreneur and attorney Peter Groverman Esq. as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Peter Groverman was named to the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100.

Groverman is the Co-Founder of Grovara , the first B2B online marketplace for export/import, and the Founder of Better For You Media , a global network focused on wellness, food, and health. Groverman served as CEO of Grovara for more than a decade, leading the company in building first-to-market technology before creating the company's Chief Innovation Officer position. He continues to serve as Vice Chairman of the Grovara Advisory Board while growing BFY Media into a global platform that increases brand awareness, distribution footprints, and investment partnerships.

"To know I have been recognized among the finest CEOs and executives in the region is a tremendous honor, and I'm extremely grateful," says Groverman. "I have worked alongside and learned from some amazing leaders and find myself already paying it forward and doing my part to inspire future business leaders in the same way. This is still the beginning of my story."

The 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion in annual revenues. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Philadelphia's business community by building a distinguished reputation that's unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

About BFY Media:

The Better-for-You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially-conscious, and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multi-channel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and curated wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good. For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com.

