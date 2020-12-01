Entrepreneur and seasoned business leader, Mark Kennedy, joins FPX Board of Directors

In addition to experience as a company founder, Kennedy is currently the President of Terakeet, an enterprise SEO company leveraging its best-in-class proprietary technologies to earn significant organic search engine visibility in highly competitive strategies for Fortune 1000 companies and other global brands.

"It's an exciting time to be joining FPX's board," says Kennedy. "With its track record of innovation in selling automation technology, and its acquisition of Intelliquip, Inc. in 2019, I believe FPX has the strategy, the offering, the people, and the leadership to establish itself as a premier technology partner pushing manufacturing innovation and transformation."

Kennedy joins John Block, a partner with HGGC, on the FPX board. "Mark brings the experience and perspective of a leader who has successfully guided vertically-aligned companies to significant growth," says Block. "His background in building strong, high-growth companies is invaluable to guiding FPX's success."

FPX, a portfolio company within HGGC, a middle-market private equity firm with $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments, has achieved year over year profitable growth under the leadership of CEO Richard Hearn. Under Hearn, FPX recently strengthened its solution offering through the acquisition of long-time partner Intelliquip Inc., fortifying its Select-Configure-Price-Quote solution purpose-built for the mechanical equipment manufacturing space. Based on the strength of the SCPQ solution to meet the specialized product selection and configuration requirements of manufacturers selling complex solutions, Gartner recognized FPX in its Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.

"Strong, experienced leadership at the board level is essential to growing a company like FPX," says FPX CEO Richard Hearn. "As an entrepreneur and someone who has built and nurtured successful companies from the ground up, Mark has demonstrated creativity throughout his career that will have positive implications for FPX."

Kennedy joined the FPX Board of Directors in October of 2020.

About FPX

FPX's Selling Cloud is the Intelligent Front Office solution powering selling and quoting of complex, configurable products in mechanical equipment manufacturing. Built upon decades of domain experience, FPX's solutions are purpose-built for manufacturers around the world with specialized, vertical-specific selling requirements. Spanning the lead-to-order process with Select, Configure, Price and Quoting capabilities, FPX turns quoting into a collaborative team process and simplify product and pricing complexity – increasing profitable growth, accelerating sales cycles, and improving customer experience across all buying channels. For more information on how FPX helps manufacturers sell faster, sell more, and sell more profitably, visit https://www.fpx.com or https://www.intelliquip.com

SOURCE FPX